We've got to agree that Apple has done a bang-up job of continuously releasing iPhones every year since 2007, and while there are always going to be critics, consistency remains key. We're gearing up for the release of the iPhone 18 lineup, but as ever with Apple, there's controversy.

Away from complaints that the iPhone 18 Pro Max is hard to distinguish from the iPhone 17 Pro, there are rumors that the standard iPhone 18 won't be released until 2027. There was also backlash to a 'disappointing' WWDC reveal of the long-awaited Siri AI, as well as no sign of the mythical folding iPhone Ultra.

As we gear up for the iPhone 18's presumed September release, the leaks are sure to ramp up, and with it, everyone will be obsessed with the issue of battery life.

Tyler Morgan issues iPhone battery warning

Apple has to juggle battery performance with increasing power drain (Apple)

No matter what Apple does, disgruntled consumers continue to want our phones to do more and somehow offer more battery life at the same time. Those iPhone 18 Pro leaks point to a massive vapor chamber that could improve performance and battery life, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to see if that's the case.

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Given how much we put our phones through the wringer, we're surprised they haven't melted through those hours of scrolling and swiping. Battery degregation in a normal part of any iPhone, but according to ex-Apple employee Tyler Morgan, there's an important sign that your battery life could be about to take a hit.

Posting on TikTok, Morgan lamented that his new iPhone, which he bought just eight months ago, is already at 98% in terms of maximum capacity compared to when it was new. That's after just 210 cycles, while Apple recommends replacing your iPhone battery when the max capacity drops below 80%.

According to Morgan, it's not just those with a 17 Pro who are experiencing battery decline, as it supposedly extends to the entire 17 line. In his video, he claims someone has experienced a drop to 99% after just 37 days.

Giving his PSA, Morgan said: "You think, 'Oh you know, it's at 98%, that's fine.' The thing is, when it drops like this, it tends to just drop faster in my experience...It'll be at like 95 in a month."

How to tackle iPhone battery drain

Morgan warns us to keep an eye on our battery health (NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty)

Having previously debunked myths on why charging your iPhone to 100% isn't as bad as we're told, Morgan also explained why our battery life is affected with each new iOS update. Thankfully, he has some handy hints about how to squeeze a little more juice out of your battery. Going into settings, he told us to slide the charge limit down to 80%. This will stop it from sitting at 100% even when fully charged, which is in danger of wearing out your battery more quickly.

You should also try to avoid letting your iPhone completely get down to 0%, don't leave your device plugged in overnight, and don't overuse your phone by playing the likes of an intensive game when it's in fast charging mode.

Replying to Morgan, one iPhone user said: "Mine was just 96% within the last 10 days. So crazy how much it keeps lowering."

Another added: "Mine went from 100% to 97% in one day and that happened yesterday...It wasn’t a coincidence…planned by Apple."

A third concluded: "Just use your phone, I don’t care about health, battery meant to be used it’s not gold to protect."

There were plenty of conspiracy theorists in the comments, but try out Morgan's advice for yourselves and see if it makes a difference.