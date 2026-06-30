The tech world is reeling from another seemingly massive breach of privacy, and this time, one of the Big Five is at the center of the drama. Apple has had something of a troubled time recently, because while it seemingly scraped through President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, there were stock worries in the aftermath of WWDC's long-awaited reveal of Siri AI.

Many were disappointed that the annual showcase failed to reveal the rumored folding iPhone Ultra, although there's still plenty of hype that it could be revealed alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

Others claim that Apple is going all out on premium products in 2026, with the iPhone 18 Pro potentially launching in September and the standard iPhone 18 being saved until 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro leaks shake Apple to its core

Apple is gearing up for what could be its biggest year yet (Apple)

Grumbles that the iPhone 18 Pro will cost $1,299 are the least of Apple's worries. Reuters reports that a sensitive list of iPhone components and suppliers has been stolen from an Indian supplier, Tata Electronics.

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Hackers have apparently taken this data and dumped it onto the dark web, with Apple now being 'concerned' about the ramifications of this cybersecurity attack. In particular, we’re reminded that supplier arrangements are fiercely protected, meaning rivals and counterfit wannabes alike could soon get the inside track on Apple's inner workings.

Tata Electronics recently reported the leak, which saw 200,000 files end up on the dark web. This includes design papers for older iPhones and parts relating to Tesla (another of Tata's clients).

As India is due to make 26% of ​the world's iPhones in 2026, a leak like this from Tata Electronics isn't good news.

In particular, six files include 'hundreds' of ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ components, extending to the main circuit board, battery, and cameras.

Our best look yet at the iPhone 18 Pro

There are complaints the 18 Pro looks similar to the 17 Pro (Apple)

In one video shared by @evleaks, we see what appears to be a durability drop test. The fact that we see the new gray colorway that was heavily rumored backs up the leak's legitimacy, although critics have noted the 18 Pro looks almost indistinguishable when compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, which probably isn't a good thing. There's a typical three-camera setup and a mirrored Apple logo, as well as a slimmer Dynamic Island, but not much else to report.

Leaks seem to be getting scrubbed by the minute, but as pointed out by Phone Arena, schematics show off a massive vapor chamber that suggests the 18 Pro will have improved cooling.





This is easily the biggest leak in Apple's history.

You're looking at the drop test of the iPhone 18 Pro.

Durability seems solid, but it's still surprisingly thick, and the weight remains a concern. The new color looks pretty good, though.

The real star this year is the iPhone… pic.twitter.com/0GyJZ5CxaB — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) June 30, 2026

As the fancy new A20 chip appears to be right against the vapor chamber, it again points toward improved cooling that could lead to better sustained performance for all that AI processing, as well as a better battery life.

You might remember 2010's iPhone 4 leak, when a model was left in a bar, being branded the company's 'biggest' leak, but that's nothing compared to this.

When reshared by @UniverseIce, they said: "This is easily the biggest leak in Apple's history. You're looking at the drop test of the iPhone 18 Pro."

They moan that while durability seems solid, the iPhone 18 Pro looks surprisingly thick, and although they like the new color, weight remains a concern. The account concluded: "The real star this year is the iPhone Ultra. Apple must be sweating right now. If the Ultra leaks too, it'll go down as one of the biggest leaks the industry has ever seen."

With Apple still recovering from negative press surrounding price hikes, a leak of this size couldn't come at a worse time.