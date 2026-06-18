It seems we just can't catch a break, and while no one is forcing us to stump up for the brand-new iPhone, millions are poised to upgrade when the iPhone 18 presumably releases in September 2026.

We can usually set our watches by Apple's annual release of the iPhone, and since 2007, we've had an annual rollout of new models to keep us parting with our money.

It's a clever business model that saw things peak with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus becoming the third best-selling phone of all time, and even more recently, Tim Cook boasted that the iPhone 17 was the most popular, fastest-selling launch in Apple's history.

Tim Cook sparks fear that iPhones could soon cost more

You might want to wait and see about upgrading your iPhone (Apple)

As we look ahead to the next iPhone, there are concerns that this year's lineup could cost us more than ever. Tim Cook recently warned of 'unavoidable' price rises that are destined to be passed down to customers, citing an increase in the cost of storage and memory chips as AI reshapes the tech world.

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AI is at the core of Apple's future, with WWDC 2026 showing off the long-awaited (but controversial) Siri AI. After The Wall Street Journal published an interview with Cook where he foreshadowed the price hikes, the outlet returned with a separate piece where it crunched the numbers on what the iPhone 18 might cost.

Cook was grilled on which devices could cost more and when we could feel the pinch, although he declined to comment and simply said: "We’re still working through that."

Noting that we'll likely find out more in September, the WSJ has made an 'educated' guess on what the iPhone 18 Pro could cost. This is based on the current markup of memory and storage chips, combined with projections from research firm TechInsights.

There were claims that only the Pro and Pro Max will release in September, meaning those wanting the budget options might have to wait even longer. Could prices be even more in 2027?

How much could the iPhone 18 Pro cost in 2026?

Apple is destined to turn a healthy profit with the iPhone 18 Pro (Apple)

If you weren't already peeved about having to pay more for the Nintendo Switch 2, it's estimated that the iPhone 18 Pro could soon be costing you an extra $200. We're reminded that Apple is reliant on DRAM (dynamic random accessory memory) and NAND flash storage. As only a handful of companies like Samsung Electronics supply the market, Apple and the other tech giants are over a barrel in terms of paying more and inevitably passing an increased manufacturing cost down to us.

TechInsights points to the iPhone 17 Pro containing 12 gigabytes of DRAM and an entry level of 256 gigabytes of flash storage. Mike Howard, director of memory markets at TechInsights, foreshadows prices quadrupling by this fall, meaning the iPhone 18 Pro could be landing at exactly the wrong time.

More than this, Wayne Lam, service director of wireless components at TechInsights, states that the cost of parts and manufacturing the iPhone 17 Pro sits at around $530. Adding in the DRAM and flash storage brings the base cost to around $582. Factoring a bump of 25% to $726 for the iPhone 18 Pro, we land at a mythical $1,299 sticker price for us as consumers.

Even though Apple doesn't reveal its profit margin, TechInsights suggests the $1,099 made a hefty 47% per device. The iPhone 18 Pro would come in at $1,371 if we went for the same, but as Apple prefers standardized pricing, $1,299 and a still chunky 44% profit seems more likely.

If that wasn't enough, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks a new camera system could result in Apple paying 50% more to manufacture the iPhone 18 Pro. This means a $1,399 minimum price tag is also perfectly possible.

Looks like we might be holding onto our trusty existing iPhones for another year.