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iPhone users are only just realising what mysterious green symbol at top of screen means
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iPhone users are only just realising what mysterious green symbol at top of screen means

This only just got added in a recent iOS update

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty
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