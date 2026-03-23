Millions of iPhone users set to receive impressive free upgrade and it could be coming today

While it might not be as exciting as a fresh iPhone, new iOS updates provide the next best thing with fresh features and much-welcomed quality of life updates for no extra cost.

Not every iOS update is groundbreaking – although the 'boring' ones tend to contain vital security updates that protect your device from cybersecurity threats – yet there are some every now and then that are packed to the brim with exciting changes.

These can sometimes manifest themselves in small but impactful adjustments, or can go as far as containing system-altering features that completely shift how you use your iPhone every day.

When does the new iOS update arrive?

The latest iOS update is expected to arrive this week after reaching beta testers last Wednesday (Cheng Xin / Getty Images)

The latest iOS update appears to contain lots to look forward to, and insiders have suggested it could arrive as early as Monday, March 23, if all goes well when it comes to developers squashing bugs.

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According to 9to5Mac, this date prediction falls in line with previous iOS X.4 launches, which have all occurred around March — specifically within the mid-to-late range.

Most notably, the 'RC' (release candidate) for iOS 26.4 arrived last Wednesday (March 18), allowing beta testers to play around with the update before it goes live for everyone else.

It could get pushed back later in the week if further bugs are identified by testers, although it shouldn't be delayed for too long…all going well.

What new features are coming with iOS 26.4?

iOS 26.4 will bring welcome updates to Apple Music, Podcasts, CarPlay, and much more (Cheng Xin / Getty Images)

Things can change, as is always the case with software that hasn't yet been released, but iOS 26.4 is expected to launch with a bounty of exciting new features that affect music and podcasts the most.

Apple Music is getting five new features thanks to the new update, which include an AI Playlist Playground tool, new design options for albums and playlists, concert info for artist pages to help keep you up to date with live shows, and plenty more.

In addition, the rise in popularity for video podcasts has seen Apple take note and add an 'enhanced' and 'modernized' video player to the app, letting you watch creators like Joe Rogan and all of his blockbuster guests.

Apple CarPlay will also have added support for AI chatbot apps like ChatGPT, alongside video playback for anyone wanting to watch along directly through their car.

Finally, there are also plenty of smaller yet still incredibly welcome quality of life changes, like new data in the Health app for Sleep and Vitals, a new 'Urgent' smart list in Reminders, and a revamped Wallpaper gallery.

Many were wondering whether iOS 26.4 would be the update where we'd finally get all of the promised Apple Intelligence features after countless delays, but it looks like we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see how they're shaping up after the newly forged partnership with Google.