Not everyone rushes to download the latest iPhone updates when they arrive – especially as they sometimes come with unwelcome additions – yet Apple is urging its users to do exactly that for the newest iOS version that just dropped.

Most people only really care about iOS updates when they bring new features, as everything from handy quality of life changes to major system overhauls give iPhone owners a reason to go through the effort.

Phones are thankfully smart enough these days to go through the process of updating overnight, yet some iPhone owners don't always have the storage space to facilitate an upgrade, nor are they that bothered about rushing towards the changes.

You'll want to make sure you've got the latest iOS version on your phone as soon as possible, however, as Apple has sent out a warning urging people to waste no time and download it now.

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A major cybersecurity flaw has been identified within older versions of iOS, prompting iPhone owners to upgrade (Getty Stock)

As reported by Sky News, this is because experts have identified a flaw within the previous version that allows hackers to take advantage of one 'highly sophisticated' tool to steal the private and sensitive data of iPhone owners.

Unfortunately the nature of modern cybersecurity means that few systems are completely safe from vulnerabilities, and it requires companies to consistently update devices in what amounts to an endless game of cat and mouse with hackers.

This current flaw sees cybercriminals take advantage of a tool known as DarkSword, which allows them to commandeer devices remotely and access things like your emails, usernames and passwords, photos, and even your cryptocurrency wallets which could be storing lots of money.

It specifically affects anyone using the last generation of iOS, specifically all versions between iOS 18.4 and 18.6.2 released in the months between March and August 2025.

You need to make sure you upgrade to iOS 26 if you're one of the hundreds of millions still on iOS 18 (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

There's still a surprising number of people who haven't yet made the jump to iOS 26, in part due to features like Liquid Glass putting them off, yet this new vulnerability should be the final straw for anyone hanging on to the older version.

"Keeping software up to date remains the single most important thing users can do to maintain the high security of their Apple devices," explained Apple spokesperson Sarah O'Rourke, and it's best if you take that advice to heart and download the latest patch as soon as possible.

All you need to do is head into your phone's settings, select the 'General' tab, and then find the 'Software Update' section. It will tell you what the latest iOS version is alongside your current version, and it shouldn't take too long to get sorted from here.