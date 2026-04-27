It seems like an age since we last stepped foot on the Severed Floor of Lumon Industries, and with no release date for the upcoming season 3, it'll likely be an age before we pick up with that cliffhanger ending.

As we thankfully knew that Severance would be back for a third season before season 2 wrapped, we weren't left with one of those dreaded cliffhangers that means we'll never know how things were supposed to end in Westworld, Angel, Hannibal, and so many other TV shows.

Not that we're counting down toward Severance's eventual end, but we know there are plans for four seasons, leaning into the idea that each season is based on Kier's four tempers of woe, frolic, dread, and malice.

When Apple acquired the rights and production oversight in February 2026, it was reported that the four-season arc was part of why it stumped up the estimated $70 million cost. There are reports that there could be potential spin-offs as part of a SEU (Severance Extended Universe), but in terms of the main series, it's time to accept that we could be heading into the endgame.

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Scott also serves as an executive producer on Severance (Apple)

Nailing a show's finale is no easy feat (just ask Game of Thrones), with some shows accused of going on for too long and making up the ending as they go along. Given that Severance seems to be meticulously planned as one giant jigsaw puzzle, is it any surprise that it seems the ending is already locked in?

Speaking to Variety, Adam Scott confirmed that he knows exactly how Severance will end. Known for playing Mark Scout / Mark S. in the sci-fi favorite, the fact that Scott is the show's lead means it makes sense that he knows what's coming next.

Still, with many creators keeping their stories under lock and key, it's refreshing to know that Scott is part of that inner circle of trust while also serving as an executive producer. Giving a tease of what's to come, Scott explained: "We talk with the writers and Dan [Erickson] all the time. I know everything about what’s going on. [As an actor] I like having as much information as possible."

Severance season 3's secret are still being kept under wraps (Apple)

He also gave a sliver of information about season 3, which we know won't have Ben Stiller back directing. "It’s going to be great," said Scott. "There are so many surprises. I can’t wait to shoot it."

Much like Scott is an executive producer, Stiller's role in that department won't be changing: "Ben is still very involved in the show. It’s going to be great. You know, it’s been over two years since we finished shooting Season 2. We’re all anxious to get back. We miss each other."

At least it sounds like Scott shares our anticipation when it comes to Severance season 3.

Although he wouldn't give us any hints on how Severance is going to end, he mentioned another infamous finale, with The Sopranos still being talked about 19 years after it ended: "Something we’re always trying to do on the show is retain an element of mystery.

"I loved the way ‘The Sopranos’ ended. I was frustrated by it, but it was brilliant and I still haven’t figured it out. I love it not only in TV shows or movies, but I like it in music.

"I’ve always loved bands that wouldn’t tell you everything about how music was made and who made it. I like when there’s a place for my imagination to reach out and meet the work."