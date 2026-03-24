They say that the Golden Age of Television ended in 2023, but with the various streaming services jostling to release their own small-screen epics, many would argue that's not the case.

Even though some think that we'll never return to the highs of The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, that won't stop networks from trying.

It's true that the likes of Netflix's Wednesday might not exactly be up there with Six Feet Under in terms of prestige TV, but the fact that it's a record-breaking hit for the streaming service means those at the top probably aren't too fussed.

Even as the streaming wars rumble on, there's a demand for epic dramas and pulse-pounding thrillers, with Apple building up its own impressive catalog of shows.

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We've already seen great success with the likes of Slow Horses and Silo, while Vince Gilligan moved on from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul to deliver one of 2025's best TV shows.

Pluribus definitely helped scratch that itch left behind in a world without Severance, but despite breaking a previous record held by Dan Erickson's sci-fi series, many are dying to return to the SVR’D Floor.

Kogonada is tipped to take over from Ben Stiller for Severance season 3 (A24)

According to World of Reel, there could be a controversial change behind the scenes, with Ben Stiller out as a director and Kogonada replacing him. Known for 2017's Columbus and 2021's After Yang, his work also extends to directing episodes of Disney's The Acolyte. The outlet notes that Stiller is returning to feature films, with his current focus being the WWII-themed Airman that's tipped to star The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.

It's said that Kogonada is "set to direct most, if not all of the episodes" for Severance season 3.

We're told to wait a little longer for Severance, and with it reportedly costing up to $18 million an episode to film, we're not surprised Apple wants to make sure it gets everything right.

Kogonada's potential appointment was met by a mixed response on Reddit, with one skeptic writing: "This is not really giving me a good feeling at all, I hope they surprise me with the opposite."

Another joked: "Just a FYI... Ben Stiller was 39 when the show first came out. He's 94 now."

Others had more of a wait-and-see attitude, with someone else stating: "They’re a good director. They have high quality stuff. I’m expecting it to actually be better which is crazy to think.”

A fourth concluded: "As long as Ben is involved in the show, I don’t see this as a huge issue. Directors help execute the showrunner's vision. Ultimately any news about the production of S3 is a huge win for me."

Either way, you should probably settle in for a long wait. Various teasers from cast and crew that filming will start 'soon' haven't turned into anything yet, meaning cameras still haven't started rolling on Severance season 3.

Those days of tuning in for a new season of 24 every year are long behind us, and while the era of shows having 20+ episodes a season is long gone, the angry villagers are sharpening their pitchforks and questioning what's taking the Severence team so long.