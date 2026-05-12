Euphoria season 3 continues to shock and divide in equal measures, with the latest run of Sam Levinson's teen drama never far from the news.

As HBO is known for its gritty dramas and award-winning shows, Euphoria is another big hitter for the service.

First airing in 2019, Euphoria has elevated the profile of stars like Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney, all as the latter continues to be caught in controversy.

Levinson started with a shocker as Zendaya's Rue Bennett was forced to become a drug mule, while other uncomfortable scenes involve Anna Van Patten's Kitty, and a harrowing 'mummification' kink scene with Hunter Schafer's Jules.

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Continuing the X-rated nature of Euphoria, season 3's focus on Cassie and her OnlyFans content has set tongues wagging.

While Euphoria is obviously a fictional take on real life, it's been called out for inaccurately portraying what would be allowed on OnlyFans, with much of Cassie's content actually being banned.

What is macrophilia?

Euphoria's macrophilia scene was another shocker for season 3 (HBO)

Sweeney has so far stripped off, dressed as a dog, and masqueraded as a giant baby, with Euphoria season 3 episode 5 introducing another kink in the form of macrophilia.

In one fantasy segment, a giant version of Cassie is seen stomping around a city as a sexy Godzilla and being hunted by the police as she wears little more than a leopard print leotard. Things cut back to her trying to seduce a subscriber with a small doll, and while it's in fitting with the theme of Euphoria, sociologist Sarah Melancon, PhD, has previously warned Cosmopolitan about the trend.

A scan of TikTok will reveal an alarming number of videos tagged under #Giantess or #Giantwoman, with some people getting off on the idea that a formidable woman could tower over them and make them feel powerless.

HBO is no stranger to this, remembering how the streaming giant's Game of Thrones strayed into this territory when Kristofer Hivju's Tormund Giantsbane became infatuated with Gwendoline Christie's Brienne of Tarth. Back in 2024, kink content site Clips4Sale named the giantess kink as its 'Fetish of the Year. Sales had soared by 36% in 12 months, but we imagine there will be another spike in the aftermath of Euphoria.

Why could macrophilia be cause for concern?





Melacon explained why macrophilia has taken off, telling Cosmo: "If we consider how often giant and giantess-type stories appear in our culture, it isn’t surprising that some people find these themes erotic."

When surveying 4,175 Americans for his book Tell Me What You Want, psychologist Justin Lehmiller noted that one in three had a sexual interest in mythical creatures of some kind.

Where macrophilia becomes a concern is due to the humiliation aspect of it.

Celina Criss is a certified sex coach who specializes in BDSM, claiming that those into macrophilia often tend to fantasize about “being used sexually, eaten, engulfed, or crushed by giants or giantesses.”

This feeds into a dominant and submissive dynamic, with Criss adding: "Being crushed totally goes along with this kink.

“People playing with macrophilia often enjoy being sat on or crushed, being forced to give oral sex to a partner sitting on their face, [or] being stepped/walked on."

Melacon admits that those who have giant/giantess fantasies might feel shame and embarrassment because "it certainly doesn’t fall within our ‘normal’ boundaries of sex."

As a licensed marriage and family therapist, Pam Shaffer added: "It centers around the erotic feeling of being ‘helpless’ as the giantess dominates those beneath her, forcing them into sexual slavery or crushing them with her strength."

Not everyone will be into this, though, so it's best to have an honest conversation with your partner. If your significant other isn't interested in recreating Sweeney's Euphoria scene, you could try exploring in your own way through pornography, fantasy, or exploring with other kinksters if you get your partner's consent.