The latest episode of Euphoria has sparked an unexpected conversation on social media, as many people discover that not all types of content are permitted on OnlyFans despite its explicit nature.

You might have seen that the latest season of popular TV show Euphoria on HBO Max has thrust Cassie, one of its central characters portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, into the world of adult content.

The move away from its high school setting has meant that the characters needed to find jobs, and while some have disgusted viewers with a look at the drug mule trade, others have grossed people in a very different way.

While still in a relationship with Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, Cassie has started up an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit photos, often with a taboo theme.

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Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria character has entered the world of adult content creation with a taboo twist (HBO Max)

The latest episode saw her engage in 'age play' by dressing up like a baby or young child, and some adult creators were outraged by the portrayal of content that is officially banned on the site.

This has prompted people to delve deeper into the different types of content that are prohibited on OnlyFans, discovering some unexpected rules in the platform's Terms of Service.

Which categories are banned on OnlyFans?

OnlyFans has two separate sections where it discusses the type of content it doesn't allow, although there is some crossover between the two.

First and foremost, the Content Moderation Policy denotes that all creators must abide by the account creation rules that ensure the individual is over the age of 18 and has a verifiable identity to prevent AI generated content from being shared.

Beyond this, you're also not allowed to share content involving an individual who has not confirmed their age, identity, or consent with the platform. This also includes content between creators and fans, specifically banning any competitions or raffles that might allow a subscriber to become involved.

When it comes to the content itself, the aforementioned ban on age play – which refers to a creator pretending that they're under 18 in role play or fiction scenarios – is joined by 'violent or extreme' content, content featuring blood, weapons, or illegal drugs, alongside anything involving "an everyday object being used in a way that is likely to cause harm, including using it as a sex toy."

OnlyFans blocks lots of different types of content, and these can lead to removals and even outright bans (Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Urine and excrement are also classified as prohibited bodily fluids within the Acceptable Use Policy, in addition to content involving "extreme bondage or suicide."

You're also not allowed to share content involving any form of nudity in a public place or around animals — although there does appear to be a green light in content where the creator role plays as an animal, which is what Cassie appeared to do in the first episode.

What happens if you post banned content?

The exact consequences of sharing banned content differs in every situation, depending on the severity of the content itself and the frequency at which the affected individual has broken the rules.

Sharing content that breaches the OnlyFans Terms of Service can lead to the following actions:

The content itself is deactivated

A warning is issued to the creator

A final warning is issued to the creator

The creator's account is deactivated

The account holder is banned completely from the OnlyFans platform

The Terms of Service also notes that "if a user commits serious violations or repeatedly posts content that violates OnlyFans Terms of Service, we may suspend or terminate that user's account(s) and may prohibit that user from opening new accounts on OnlyFans."

You can probably image what within the aforementioned prohibited content would provoke such an extreme response on a first violation, but once again it depends on a case by case basis.