Euphoria is one of the biggest shows on TV right now, yet it feels like it only properly grew in popularity following the release of the second season, paving the way for the third to break records now that it's finally here.

Starring a number of major A-list actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, Euphoria's third season has moved beyond the confines of high school and into the 'real world' as fan-favorite characters deal with wild events and challenging struggles.

We're only two episodes into the newest season on HBO Max and the show has already broken records, and things could be even bigger amid a social media storm following the TV show's latest antics.

Euphoria Season 3 viewership numbers

Euphoria's third season has smashed viewership numbers, recording a 44% increase over Season 2 (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As reported by Parade, despite a four-year absence from the world of streaming, Euphoria has still managed to launch will record-breaking viewership numbers, noting a 44 per cent increase over the last season.

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This amounted to around 8.5 million viewers in the first three days after the third season launched onto HBO Max, marking the biggest opening episode in the show's history by a considerable margin.

How much of that is people hate watching is unclear, although it's likely to continue its success if the second episode – which aired on April 19 – is anything to go by.

What happens in Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2?

While the third season's first episode had more than its fair share of shocking moments – including one gross scene involving the drug mule trade – the second week appears to have increased the ante even further.

The episode earned itself a slightly higher rating of 7.3/10 on IMDB so far compared to the first episode's comparatively disappointing 6.7/10, yet there's still six more weeks for things to pick up in quality for fans of the show.

Sydney Sweeney's appearance in Season 3 Episode 2 of Euphoria has got people talking on social media (HBO Max)

By far the biggest talking point from last night's episode, however, involves Sydney Sweeney — as the Hollywood star went topless as her character was called "humiliating."

She also followed up last week's dog-themed photoshoot with one where she's dressed like a baby – something deemed to be a fetish among her clients – and fans got to see the full context of this scene after its appearance within the trailer left many riled up.

There was also another sex scene during the episode that took place in front of a Nazi flag, and a shot of a pig pooping which might just have grossed some people out the most.