Euphoria fans convinced spin-off is coming following cryptic HBO comment

Warning: spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 3

Even before Sam Levinson announced that Euphoria season 3 would be its last, there was an overarching feeling that this would be the end of the road for the glossy teen drama. Despite only cranking out 26 episodes over a whopping seven-year span, a five-year time jump following the end of season 2 pushed the series into its own endgame.

It would've been easy to leave Euphoria with a more hopeful end as it looked like Zendaya's Rue Bennett was finally turning her life around, but instead, this colorful cast of characters was dragged back for an even darker outing for the once-lauded TV show.

As soon as Rue was swallowing drug balloons, it was clear this was a more mature Euphoria. Things then descended into OnlyFans fetishes, scenes viewers had to switch off from, and shocking deaths of main characters. HBO Max confirmed season 3 episode 8 would be the last, but some of you aren't convinced.

HBO sparks Euphoria spin-off theories

Euphoria fans are already pitched their own spin-offs (HBO)

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In a now-deleted Reddit thread, someone shared a response from HBO after it was asked if the episode was the season finale or the series finale. Here, HBO reportedly said: "The upcoming episode is the season 3 finale of Euphoria. We recommend keeping an eye on the ‘Coming Soon’ section of the HBO Max app and staying tuned on our social media channels for the latest updates regarding the series. Have a wonderful day!"

The OP mused: "Somebody asked HBO Max online if this was the season finale or the series finale… looks like there may be plans for a spinoff series."

Another reply suggested that it would simply be a case of seeing who would be willing to return, with the likes of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's Nate being off the table.

One person replied saying: "HBO is going to milk everything they can out of this show lmao."

Someone else suggested that an increased focus on Sydney Sweeney's Cassie was a way to cue a spin-off, adding: "I genuinely think she is the only one who will stay because wants a tv show entirely focused on her, but no one wants to watch the Cassie show."

There are theories that Sydney Sweeney's Cassie could get her own show (HBO)

In a separate Reddit thread, one person called the idea of a Cassie cam house spin-off 'obvious', also touting the return of Alexa Demie's Maddy as a pimp.

Others were less convinced, with many claiming HBO’s reply was an automated response, or from a social media intern who has no real knowledge. Someone concluded: "Sounds to me like corporate speak for 'Euphoria is over, but please don't cancel your HBO subscription!'"

What has Sam Levinson said about Euphoria season 4?

Speaking on The New York Times Popcast, Levinson firmly shut down the idea of Euphoria season 4. The streaming darling's creator reiterated: "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me.

"It’s a tragic one in the end, but it’s also the truth. If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it’s very possible it’ll kill you."

Pushed on whether this really was the end, he concluded: "Yeah, I mean, what else is there to say?”

Characters like Storm Reid's Gia were MIA from Euphoria season 3 (HBO)

Across the board, there were complaints that several characters were cast to the side in season 3, with particular complaints that Hunter Schafer's Jules felt like little more than a cameo.

Elsewhere, Storm Reid trolled fans about why she didn't reprise her role as Gia Bennett, joking that she was too busy in the recording studio.

It's true that Skins effectively reset itself every two seasons with a new generation of characters, and while that idea worked for a while, it also limped through as a shadow of its former self by the end.

HBO might've had some success with its Game of Thrones spin-offs, but like people implore the network not to expand The Last of Us, it seems most want to see Euphoria left where it is.