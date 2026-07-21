Streamer staying with Asmongold reveals disturbing discovery she made in his fridge

Asmongold isn't known for his immaculate personal hygiene, yet another streamer was left stunned after discovering something rather gross in his fridge while staying at the Twitch creator's house.

Many viewers were surprised when Zachariah "Asmongold" Hoyt was suddenly and unexpectedly joined by fellow streamer Kaise this month during his Twitch broadcasts, although the pair do have a history with suggestions of a romantic involvement several years ago.

There has been a rather mixed reaction to the pair's association, with some online questioning why they are spending time together, yet they appear to appreciate each other's company.

Issues did crop up regarding one rather concerning detail, however, as the cleanliness of Asmongold's house quickly became a problem with Kaise discovering some disgusting details.

What did Kaise find in Asmongold's house?

As reported by Dexerto, Kaise initially discovered a 'dookie stain' in the streamer's toilet – which was seemingly bad enough to render the bathroom unusable – yet it was a decapitated cockroach in the fridge that sparked the greatest level of concern.

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Kaise was seemingly already well aware that Asmongold's house isn't the cleanest, yet even she was left considerably alarmed when peering into the fridge in search of some food.

She initially deemed the appliance to be 'very clean' but quickly ate her words when finding the insect with its head severed.

Kaise discovered a dead and decapitated cockroach in Asmongold's fridge (Twitch/Kaise)

"Is that a cockroach head? That's a cockroach head! It's a f***ing cockroach head," the streamer proclaimed when she spotted the disgusting bug, although Asmongold himself didn't seem too concerned with the find.

As to why the insect had been decapitated, it's all because of Asmongold's fascinating with 'roach snipping', where he cuts cockroaches he finds throughout his house in half — presumably as a sadistic means of stopping their spread.

"I cut him in half and half of him got inside," Hoyt speculated, explaining why the bug was in the fridge. "I don't know how it happened. It could have been five years ago [...] He's probably been in there for years."

He appeared to express pride that – apart from a dead cockroach – the fridge itself was indeed 'pretty clean', but for most that would immediately become invalidated by a dead bug being present for potentially several years.

How have people reacted to Kaise and Asmongold?

As mentioned, Kaise has drawn significant criticism from some on social media for her association with Asmongold, with some people pointing out the streamer's often far-right political views while others have accused her of associating with him for financial reasons.

People have questioned Kaise's motivations for associating with Asmongold on social media (X/liveforkaise)

"Girl you're dating a nazi," wrote one user on X in reply to a photo Kaise shared of her with Asmongold, but her response didn't exactly spark enthusiasm as she, likely facetiously, asked: "What's a nazi."

Another wrote that they're "glad you at least did your makeup to look like the clown you are," whereas a third chimed in to declare that they "hope the roaches treat you well."

One even praised Kaise for influencing Asmongold enough to do the washing up, pleading that "whatever you're doing, keep doing it."