Controversial streamer Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has followed up his appearance in Louis Theroux's 'Manosphere' documentary with a new plan, as he reveals preparations to 'indoctrinate America'.

His statements, made during New York City-based World Cup celebrations with Egyptian fans, included calls for Islam to be the dominant religion, including a presence in every household.

As reported by Sportskeeda, Sneako performed a 'crying' gesture after shouting 'allahu akbar', meaning 'God is the greatest' in Arabic, before proclaiming "f*** you" to the camera, presumably directed at people who might not necessarily agree with his religion.

He then went on to proclaim that he is in "the Islamic republic of New Yorkistan," adding "welcome to [NYC Mayor Zohran] Mamdani's New York," although it's unclear whether this is deemed to in support of the Mayor, as Mamdani's broadly left-wing politics directly oppose Sneako's position as a far-right figure in the online manosphere.

Advert

Sneako revealed plans to 'indoctrinate' the United States, with Islam in 'every household' (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

His main demands, however, appeared to involve a complete 'indoctrination' of the United States into the religion of Islam, as he shouted:

"Islam will be in every household, inshallah the whole world is Muslim [...] You see this city, you see how it looks? Inshallah your city looks just like this too."

The streamer's comments have drawn significant backlash among fellow right-wing figures on social media, with two notable names calling for severe action against Sneako in response.

Alex Jones, an incredibly controversial far-right media figure, quoted a clip of Sneako's comments on X and demanded: "Deport him NOW!!"

This was followed up with co-sign from Elon Musk himself, who has been vocally Islamophobic on his social channels, as the world's richest man simply wrote, "Yes!", in reply.

Alex Jones was joined by Elon Musk in calling for Sneako's deportation, although as a U.S. citizen that's simply not possible (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

While figures like Jones and Musk might deem Sneako's comments as justifiable for deportation, the streamer was born in New York City and later moved to Miami, Florida several years ago, making him an American citizen who cannot legally be deported from the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at using potential legal loopholes to deport Musk back to his native South Africa or Canada in the past following their public spat in June of last year.

Yet despite posessing Haitian and Filipino ancestry, Sneako has a legal right to remain in America and is similarly subject to the same free speech laws as everyone else in the country, even if you might disagree with him or find what he says repugnant.