Meta is facing fresh scrutiny over a new AI feature that allows users to create images based on other people’s photos, raising concerns about privacy and how content is being used.

On Tuesday, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram introduced Muse Image, created by its AI division, Superintelligence Labs.

The new function, "uses advanced reasoning to understand complex prompts, seamlessly blending multiple photos into high-quality creations you can download and share anywhere," according to Meta.

Pictures on public Instagram profiles can be used as part of this new AI feature. The AI generator lets users tag specific Instagram accounts within the Meta AI app in order to add that account to the Muse Image creator.

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In more simple terms, Muse Image can add an Instagram user to use for their AI creations without the original Instagram user knowing.

Meta's new AI has raised concerns (Getty Stock Image)

"Tagging a username lets Meta AI use public photos to build a visual that’s ready to post," Meta explains. Any Instagram profile that is public can be used by Muse Image, unless that user explicitly opts-out.

In a blog post announcing Muse Image, Meta said the new tool uses advanced AI to understand detailed prompts and combine multiple photos into high-quality images that users can download and share. It also includes preset styles, suggested prompts and the ability to sketch edits directly onto images.

Why experts are concerned

There are growing privacy and security concerns surrounding AI tools like this. People can now create AI images using your public Instagram profile without you knowing, and Meta will not notify you when it happens.

Users are able to opt-out of the feature by changing your settings. However, images from public profiles that have been used in prompts to generate AI imagery can’t be retroactively removed before you opted out or made your account private.

However opting out merely prevents future image generation on Muse Image.

Industry experts have expressed concern about the new feature and privacy, as well as the roll-outs for similar AI services in which data sharing is enabled by default, while the option to opt out is tucked away in settings. Many users only become aware of how their content is being used after public criticism and backlash bring the issue to light.

Some users may not know they can opt-out (Getty Stock Image)

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Meta told UNILAD Tech: "We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one. Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt out with just a couple clicks. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards.”

How to opt-out of Meta's new AI feature

Meta said a specific setting, separate from account privacy control, lets users opt out even if they have a public account.

Users must go to Instagram’s settings menu, select “Sharing Reuse” and switch/toggle off “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta” for posts and reels.

These settings will only appear if your account is public. If your account is currently private, your content will be unable to be shared in this way.