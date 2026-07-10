Meta is facing a new wave of backlash over a new feature that lets anyone generate AI images using other people’s images.

On Tuesday, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram introduced Muse Image, created by its AI division, Superintelligence Labs.

What is Meta’s new AI feature

According to Meta, Muse Image, "uses advanced reasoning to understand complex prompts, seamlessly blending multiple photos into high-quality creations you can download and share anywhere.”

Pictures on public Instagram profiles can be used as part of this new AI feature The AI generator lets users tag (or @) specific Instagram accounts within the Meta AI app in order to add that account to the Muse Image creator.

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In more simple terms, Muse Image can add an Instagram user to their AI creations without the original Instagram user knowing.

"Tagging a username lets Meta AI use public photos to build a visual that’s ready to post," Meta explains. Any Instagram profile that is public can be used by Muse Image, unless that user explicitly opts-out.

In a blog post announcing Muse Image, Meta said the new tool uses advanced AI to understand detailed prompts and combine multiple photos into high-quality images that users can download and share.

It also includes preset styles, suggested prompts and the ability to sketch edits directly onto images.

Instagram users are able to opt-out (Getty Stock Image)

The tool is free for everyday use, with extra features available through paid subscriptions. Meta said Muse Image will soon be available on Facebook, Messenger and in a separate tool for advertisers.

How have people reacted to Meta’s new AI feature

Advocacy groups have criticised the move. Donald Campbell, advocacy director at tech justice non-profit Foxglove told the BBC the new function was an ‘obvious recipe for disaster’.

"We've already seen a catalogue of harms from non-consensual AI-altered images on social platforms just in the past year," he said.

"It is hard to see why Mark Zuckerberg thinks facilitating yet more of this creepy image manipulation is a good idea."

The scrutiny aimed at the new function comes as regulators and campaigners continue to raise concerns about AI-generated images on social media platforms.

Ofcom is currently investigating X (formerly Twitter) over Grok’s role in creating and sharing non-consensual AI-altered images of real people.

The new feature has received criticism (Getty Stock Image)

How to turn new Meta AI feature off’

Meta said a specific setting, separate from account privacy control, lets users opt out even if they have a public account.

Users must go to Instagram’s settings menu, select “Sharing Reuse” and switch/toggle off “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta” for posts and reels.

These settings will only appear if your account is public. If your account is currently private, your content will be unable to be shared in this way.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Meta told UNILAD Tech: "We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one. Private accounts and those belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded and adult users with public accounts can opt out with just a couple clicks. We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards.”