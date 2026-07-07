How to opt out from letting Google use your searches to train its AI

An update to Google's Search services privacy settings has meant that any queries you type into the world's most visited website can now be used to train AI — prompting many to wonder if there's a way to turn it off.

This is far from the only way that Google has used your data to train its AI models, with other PSAs pointing towards 'Smart Services' in tools like Gmail or Google Docs that utilize the rapidly evolving tech in a number of ways.

This new implementation appears to be a step too far for many, especially as it doesn't appear to offer anything meaningful in return for the users themselves, but thankfully there is a way that you can opt out if you feel like your privacy has been breached by the tech giant.

Google now trains its AI on your searches

As reported by TechCrunch, Google has now implemented an update that allows the company to store more of your data than ever before, giving it access to media like 'images, files, and audio and video recordings' alongside your search queries in what some have deemed to be a significant overstep.

Pretty much anything you do with any Google service can now be used to train AI unless you tell the company you don't want it to, but in doing so you'll be giving up benefits that some might find valuable as a result.

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Google now uses pretty much everything you upload or do through its services to train its AI models (Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Google's help documentation, the company "uses your history to provide, develop, and improve its services (such as training generative AI models) and to protect Google, its users, and the public with the help of human reviewers."

For example, if you used Google Lens to search a photo then that photo can now be used to train AI, and the same can be said for your voice if you searched with a microphone instead of typing out your query.

How to opt out of Google's AI training

Thankfully it's easy to opt out of this if you wanted, and it doesn't come at too much of a cost as you're only losing what Google deems to be greater control over your saved history and personalized recommendations.

Heading to the Search Services History page on your Google account can allow you to deny Google the opportunity to use your data for AI training purposes, as you'll want to uncheck both boxed under Web & App Activity.

Heading into your Google account settings allows you to tweak what data the company can store and use (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

You can also choose to delete all of the data that has been stored so far, alongside setting an auto-delete date for future saved data, which by default is delegated to be off.

On the Search Services Personalization page you can also tweak the options that provide you with specific recommendations off the back of what you view and search using Google's services, which is another way to limit the amount of data is stored overall.