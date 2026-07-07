Border agents might be able to access physical files and information stored locally on your phone, but a new directive indicates that they aren't legally allowed to access anything stored on the cloud — leading many to recommend exploiting the 'cloud loophole' when traveling to the United States.

Inbound security in the United States has become even stricter since President Donald Trump began his second term in the Oval Office with border and immigration agents appearing to deny entry for extreme reasons, such as sharing memes of high-ranking political officials.

While this has caused some people to reconsider their travel plans to or from the United States, it has prompted others to enact a 'clean sweep' of their social media profiles and content on their phones to ensure that no issues arise upon entry.

New directives have provided a method of relief for people who want to protect their own data, however, as border agents are now legally prohibited from accessing any files that are stored through cloud services like Google Drive, Apple's iCloud, or OneDrive via Microsoft.

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Border agents can't legally view or store any information kept on the cloud, but the same isn't true for local files (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

As outlined by the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), searches of electronic devices "can have serious consequences even if the devices contain no illicit content," with the Trump administration "currently seeking to revoke visas based on political statements and ideology" that can be found through phone searches.

While border agents are able to "search, copy, and store for later examination the contents of electronic devices containing highly personal information or details about sensitive work activities," they can't do anything with cloud-stored information, and might sometimes even ask you to disable your Wi-Fi connection to ensure any prohibited content isn't accidentally viewed.

Travelers are recommended to store as much data on the cloud as possible, alongside logging out from all services (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Keeping anything that might perhaps be considered sensitive or even remotely politically compromising on cloud storage is highly recommended if simply deleting it is an impossibility, but that's far from the only steps you should take as a recommendation.

According to the CDT, you should log out of all cloud storage accounts – including your email, messaging apps, photo storage, or social media platforms – alongside disabling both Wi-Fi and cellular data on the device, as that protects you in any cases where your rights aren't maintained and legal procedures aren't strictly followed.

Additionally, you'll want to back up any important data to the cloud before you travel, as it removes the significant risk that could arise if any devices are seized by border agents, allowing you to access vital documents or information from another device if you don't get your phone or laptop back in time.