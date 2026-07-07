One of the world's most famous investors has just issued an ominous warning about the future of AI, as Michael Burry – one of the people who predicted the 2008 financial crash – has joined the growing number of financial experts concerned about the impending 'bubble pop'.

Burry is known for his rather bold financial takes yet his successes have been well documented, leading many to consider him a figure to pay attention to at the very least.

It makes sense for him to have a strong perspective on the rise of artificial intelligence considering its dominant position within the stock market right now – with nine of the top ten most valuable public companies involved or adjacent to the AI industry – yet he doesn't appear to be as keen as some others.

As reported by Seeking Alpha, Burry took to social media in the last few days to express his beliefs about the current market position for AI, warning people to reconsider their faith in an ominous statement.

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Michael Burry has issued an ominous prediction in response to the AI dominated stock market (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

"The AI narrative is nothing more than mass addiction," the famous investor declared on X, adding that "the AI narrative may die a death by a thousand cuts, and I have only seen a few dozen so far."

He accompanied this with a quote from Tim Burton's 1989 film adaptation of Batman, evoking Jack Nicholson's Joker by declaring: "The end if night. Dancing with the devil in the pale moon light."





The AI narrative is nothing more than mass addiction. — Cassandra Unchained (@michaeljburry) July 4, 2026

This was also paired with two charts from Bloomberg, showing semiconductor stocks significantly outperforming hyperscale cloud providers and 'AI winners', alongside another that indicated the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) performing at its peak valuation across the last 15 years.

Burry is far from the only person to highlight this supposed over-performance of leading AI or semiconductor stocks, as another financial crash prophet issued similar advice, warning people to stay away from American investments altogether and focus instead on overseas (and undervalued) markets.

A crash might come soon for AI or semiconductor stocks that some view as 'overvalued', or at the very least at their peak (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What AI has proven so far is that valuations can simply keep increasing, but money experts are growing increasingly concerned that the limit has to have been reached at some point with revenues not matching up with spend, and at that point its likely that the market as a whole will face a devastating crash.

Where you might want to redirect your attention then, however, is towards cryptocurrency, as investors could see the separated market as the perfect place to hold their money while they wait for things to settle down, potentially causing the price to soar as a result and make the wise punters even richer despite the crash.