Polaroid sparks a viral storm with a blunt warning about AI server farms.

Social media has become a hub of bold marketing campaigns and promotional stunts, but few expected a beloved instant-camera company to enter a heated environmental debate.

Polaroid has attracted attention online after publishing a brutal warning about the growing number of data centres supporting artificial intelligence and other digital services.

The company posted an image on Instagram carrying the message: "Go jump in some water before the data centers drink it all up".

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Polaroid posted a blunt warning about AI server farms (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

The provocative statement appeared alongside a promotion for the Polaroid Go Generation 3 camera, which forms part of the company’s wider campaign encouraging people to live in the moment and spend more time experiencing the physical world.

Polaroid's message addressed the growing concern about the resource-consuming data centres that power AI systems, cloud storage, websites and other online services.

As demand for AI increases, so does the need for land, electricity, and water to operate these facilities.

Previously, the United Nations warned that data operations could deplete enough water to supply 1.3 billion people. According to some reports, hyperscale data centres are reportedly consuming 5 million gallons of fresh water a day, the same amount a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people would usually consume.

"Data centres accounted for around 1% or 2% of global electricity demand in 2020," the University of Oxford noted. "All that processing power generates lots of heat, so data centres must keep cool to prevent damag

Polaroid is pushing a new analog campaign (Polaroid / Instagram)

"While some companies are using cool air on mountain sites and Microsoft has used the cold waters of Scotland to experiment with underwater data centres, up to 43% of data centre electricity in the US is used for cooling."

Some Instagram users praised the company for addressing the global issue, with one replying: "Slay Polaroid way to be on the right side of history"

Another user commented: "Okay Polaroid, I was unfamiliar with your game".

A third person described it as a 'Great marketing strategy !!'

Over on X, others called the post an 'insane thing to post from a company account' and accused the company of 'spreading misinformation.'

However, Polaroid claimed its campaign goal was to promote a healthier balance between digital life and physical experiences.

Patricia Varella, creative director at Polaroid, explained to Little Black Book: “When we stopped asking ‘How do you make instant cameras appealing to Gen Z?’ and started asking ‘Why should Polaroid exist at all in an AI era?’ we knew we were on to something.

“While our campaigns are provocative and challenge our relationship with technology, we’re not anti-digital. We know we have to live alongside it, but we’re deeply pro-human.”