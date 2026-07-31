uniladtech homepage
Elon Musk issues five-year warning to Americans over worrying future of AI
Home>News>AI

Elon Musk issues five-year warning to Americans over worrying future of AI

Elon Musk admitted that even if he wanted to stop the expansion of AI, he ‘couldn’t’

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Apu Gomes/Getty Images
Elon Musk
AI
Social Media
Twitter
Tech News

Choose your content: