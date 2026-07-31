Elon Musk issues five-year warning to Americans over worrying future of AI

Elon Musk has issued a shocking five year warning to all Americans over the worrying future of artificial intelligence.

The tech mogul sat down for an interview with Zanny Minton Beddoes, who is the editor-in-chief of The Economist, where he discussed his thoughts on the expansion of AI.

Musk admitted that he still has concerns about the potential risks associated with the advancement of the technology, explaining that the ‘most likely outcome is incredible abundance for all’.

Alarmingly, the world’s richest man went on to say that his ‘philosophical conclusion’ to the concerns is to ‘look on the bright side’, because ‘even if I wanted to stop it, I couldn’t’.

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Musk’s vision of a so-called age of abundance could mean that cash is no longer important, as AI takes over jobs traditionally operated by humans.

Musk issued a warning over the worrying future of artificial intelligence (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The billionaire, and briefly trillionaire, went on to imagine a world where there are millions of humanoid robots completing manual labor in the next five years, meaning that economic output could even double in the near future but will also put people out of work.

Musk was also quizzed about his controversial posts on X, formerly Twitter, with some people having accused the entrepreneur of racism.

To this, he said: “My partner is, she’s half Indian, and I have four children with her. One of them was named after a famous Indian physicist, so I would say I’m not racist.”

Musk added that at his multiple firms, there are ‘senior executives of all races’, continuing: “I don't think there's any racism there.”

There have been previously reports that Musk himself intends to capitalize on the expansion of AI through a rumored handheld AI device created by SpaceX.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, this device will look similar to that of a ‘slimmer’ Apple iPhone.

Elon Musk admitted that even if he wanted to stop the expansion of AI, he ‘couldn’t’ (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

It does not yet have a publicly known name and nothing is known about when this device might be made available to the public, but it has been said that SpaceX has showcased its prototypes to investors.

It’s thought that the gadget would use AI capabilities from Musk’s xAI, which merged with SpaceX earlier this year. It will also reportedly use chips designed by Qualcomm.

However, the head of SpaceX himself has attempted to shut down these rumors by taking to his social media platform to discuss the claims.

In a post on X, which has since been deleted, one user wrote about the report of the alleged AI device, but Musk was quick to squash the rumors.

Responding to the tweet, the Tesla boss simply said: “Utterly false.”