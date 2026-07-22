Elon Musk has offered a controversial Hollywood actor a whopping $100 million to remake The Odyssey just days after it was released in theaters around the world.

The world’s richest man shared a series of posts on his own social media platform where he made some big claims about what his AI bot Grok would be able to do before the end of the year.

In a tweet published to X, formerly Twitter, one user said: “I want Elon Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek.”

Musk himself replied to the post, adding: “I’m down.”

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Following this up, the billionaire - and briefly trillionaire - added: “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer.”

Musk has claimed that Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey before the end of the year (Universal Pictures)

This prompted other users to also take to the platform to share their own reactions to Musk’s comments, with one writing: “I mean, if it makes them happy, it’s really none of my business. I probably wouldn’t watch it though.”

Another said: “We should all pretend we’re really hyped and be like ‘this is how elon gets his respect back’ and then obviously it would flop lol.”

A third person commented: “Historically accurate adaptation of a mythical story that did not even historically happen. Fantastic good luck.”

And a fourth added: “But it isn't a historically accurate story. Why are we pretending it is a historical reference. It is not.”

Of course, Homer’s Odyssey isn’t actually based on any historical fact, so we’re not quite sure how Musk will achieve this.

Although, according to the tech mogul, ‘Grok Imagine Odyssey will be [fire emojis]’.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

In other Musk news, the billionaire surprised the public by quietly buying up a $1 billion gas turbine company earlier this month.

The acquisition has led to much speculation that this could be a strategic move on Musk’s part in order to keep his AI company running.

This comes as the AI industry faces increasing issues with powering their artificially intelligent models.

As the industry grows, so does its demand for power, and the need for new infrastructure to power new data centers is struggling to keep up, so this move could be a way for Musk to keep xAI up and running.