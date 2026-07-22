President Trump has made a major move to expose ‘long-hidden’ government UFO information as he waives key NDAs.

The push to find out whether we are alone in the universe keeps gathering pace. The Trump administration has spent months releasing declassified UFO files to the public, NASA admin Jared Isaacman shared his belief on aliens, and YouTubers recently claimed to film unseen aircraft over Area 51.

Now President Donald Trump has gone a step further, directing federal agencies to waive the nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) that have kept former staff from talking.

Under the new process, anyone who thinks they have relevant UAP information first meets cleared officials at AARO or PURSUE(NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty)

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According to Fox News Digital, the order lets former government employees and contractors with relevant information on unidentified anomalous phenomena come forward without breaching old agreements.

"President Trump recently directed the Department of War and the intelligence community to allow former government employees or contractors that have relevant information about the disclosure of UAP, to come forward to meet with designated government representatives — AARO or the President’s UAP taskforce, ‘PURSUE’ — and have their prior NDAs abrogated," a senior administration official said.

AARO is the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the Pentagon body set up to investigate UFOs.

A second official was keen to stress this is not a 'declassification directive,' only a way to let people speak through official channels. The move follows years of congressional inquiries, whistleblower allegations and newly declassified records, which have raised the question of whether other witnesses have kept quiet because they believed their NDAs stopped them cooperating.

Trump made a key move to expose ‘long-hidden’ government UFO information (Kevin Dietsch/Staff/Getty)

"People who believe that they have information have expressed reluctance in coming forward," the official explained. "We are eliminating that source of reluctance."

Those agreements are standard for anyone handed classified information or a security clearance, and they usually stay in force long after someone leaves government. If any protected material is disclosed with authorisation, an official or contractor risks losing their clearance, facing civil penalties, or in some cases, criminal prosecution.

Under the new process, anyone who thinks they have relevant UAP information first meets cleared officials at AARO or PURSUE. During those authorised discussions, any NDA can be waived, letting the witness talk freely, and whatever they share is then run through the administration's declassification procedures.

"Any information that is received that sheds light on the UAP mystery will ultimately be made public," the official added.

Whether any of it amounts to much is another matter. The administration admits it does not know if these potential witnesses actually hold anything significant, but wants to strip away the legal barriers so investigators can find out.

"You don't know what you don't know," the official said, adding that the focus is on incidents that remain unexplained, rather than known foreign technology, classified US programmes or natural phenomena.