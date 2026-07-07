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NASA admits they have captured imagery of UFOs as chief gives 'brutally honest' interview
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NASA admits they have captured imagery of UFOs as chief gives 'brutally honest' interview

'I think we're going to arrive at a conclusion in our lifetime'

Rebekah Jordan

Rebekah Jordan

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