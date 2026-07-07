NASA admits they have captured imagery of UFOs as chief gives 'brutally honest' interview

NASA has admitted it has captured imagery of UFOs as the chief gives a 'brutally honest' interview on YouTube.

The question of whether alien life exists has long puzzled scientists and the public alike, and the head of NASA has now given one of the most open responses to the subject that we've seen.

YouTuber Jack Gordon sat down with NASA administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss the agency's current missions and ambitions, as well as some of its more controversial territory.

Since taking charge in December 2025, Isaacman has overseen some historic moments for the agency, including the successful Artemis II mission that sent a four-person crew around the Moon and back over ten days, and the announcement of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is hoped to study dark energy, exoplanets and astrophysics.

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Isaacman addressed the topic of aliens and UFOs (Chip Somodevilla/Staff/Getty)

Starting the conversation, Isaacman spoke about the pressure NASA is under to keep pace with China, warning that if the agency 'stands still,' it will fall behind. As long as NASA continues to work on what 'it's good at,' we could be seeing more groundbreaking news from the space agency.

Then came the question about UFOs and Isaacman's thoughts on extraterrestrial life.

The question follows a series of released declassified UFO files from the Pentagon and several political figures claiming that contact with alien life has already taken place.

"I can't hate the subject," the NASA administrator said. "In fact, I'm incredibly fascinated by it because that is at the heart of what we're trying to do at NASA."

He pointed to Mars soil samples currently being collected, saying there is a very high probability that returning them to Earth would indicate that microbial life once existed on the planet.

"I think there's a very real possibility we're going to arrive at a conclusion in our lifetime that perhaps there's life everywhere out there," Isaacman explained. "It isn't as infrequent as we might think it to possibly be."

On the more extreme end of UFO claims, including crashed ships and alien bodies allegedly held by governments, Isaacman said he 'hasn't seen any evidence of that whatsoever.'

"I do think that we have captured imagery and this is what President Trump is very forward-leaning about [...] based on the data that we have within imagery - we don't know what it is," he added. "I don't think that should be that surprising anymore."

He added that with cameras now everywhere, unusual angles and Sun reflections can produce images that look stranger than they are, which goes some way to explaining the growing number of unexplained sightings appearing in released files.

Ultimately, it will be down to the public to draw their own conclusions from what is made available, Isaacman suggested, but he's excited to see what's to come.