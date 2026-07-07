The chief of NASA has revealed the reason why Flat Earthers won’t exist by the end of the decade.

Jared Isaacman, who is the head of NASA, appeared in a YouTube video last month where he spoke to Jack Gordon about the future of the lunar missions.

The conversation also touched on how this could result in the end of Flat Earth Theory - a belief among conspiracy theorists that the planet is more of a disc shape rather than a sphere.

Speaking to Gordon, Isaacman shared the space agency’s plans to put high definition cameras on ‘every lander, every rover’, going on to add: “We’re not leaving any doubt this time.”

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He continued: “When we go to Mars someday, we want to be able to bring everyone home to talk about it, so let’s practice on the Moon.”

Jared Isaacman revealed future NASA plans for the Moon (YouTube/@JackGordon)

In response to this, Gordon said: “We’d have no more Flat Earthers, I think, in like a week.”

It seems the revelation by Isaacman that NASA intends to live stream the upcoming Moon missions more so than ever before could mean that people on the ground will be able to get new insight into what space exploration is really like.

And as an added bonus, it might put some conspiracy theories to bed.

NASA plans to put humans back on the Moon

NASA previously announced its plans to put humans back on the Moon as early as next year, including the first woman and person of color.

This groundbreaking project. known as the Artemis mission, will be the first time humans have stepped foot on the moon since the Apollo 17 astronauts in 1972.

Last year, the agency also revealed that it hopes to be able to mine resources on the lunar surface too, with a goal of excavating moon soil by 2032.

On the NASA website, it said: “We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the moon.”

“Then, we will use what we learn on and around the moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.”

The space agency hopes to be able to develop supplies of oxygen and water on the moon before mining beneath the lunar surface for minerals such as iron.

It’s not yet known exactly what treasures are hiding within the lunar rock but traces of gold have been previously identified in the soil.