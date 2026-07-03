A man has given a brutally honest review of the new FitBit Air which was launched in May of this year.

The YouTuber documented his experience of wearing the gadget for 30 days straight, which saw him traveling through airports, taking part in a week-long tennis camp in Bali, Indonesia, and battling through the tropical heat.

This experiment was all in aid of testing out whether the $99 wearable ‘is actually worth it’ or whether it is more of a ‘stripped-down gimmick’ of its pricier model.

In the video, tech content creator Andrew Ethan Zeng shared his thoughts on the FitBit Air, and he didn’t hold back.

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The FitBit Air was released earlier this year (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

He said: “Let’s start with what I think is the Fitbit Air’s biggest strength: the design. The thing completely disappears on your wrist, more so than my WHOOP, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring. During the month, I went everywhere with it. Five to six hours on the tennis court, daily in the gym, running through airports, sitting in a sauna, and I genuinely forgot that I was wearing it.

“And for a screenless tracker, that’s arguably the most important feature because if you’re supposed to wear something 24/7, comfort isn’t just a bonus feature. It has to be everything.”

However, there are downsides to wearing the fitness tracker in tropical heat as sweat has caused the wristband to discolor from blue to ‘brownish’.

Zeng added: “It’s kind of nasty, actually, on the underside, but that’s kind of to be expected, especially when you’re, I guess, sweating for hours and hours, but it doesn’t look too great.”

So, what about the accuracy of the FitBit Air’s tracking and data? According to the YouTuber, it’s not great.

He continued: “In real time, the heart rate tracking is neck and neck with a WHOOP, but its processing of data is noticeably slower… There were also a few days at the training camp where I knew I was absolutely cooked. We’d been on court for a long time in the Bali heat, and I felt completely exhausted. The WHOOP reflected that a bit better than the FitBit, I’d say. And there was one of those moments where you could feel the difference between a wellness tracker and a performance-focused tracker.”

The experiment tested out whether the $99 wearable is ‘actually worth it’ or a ‘stripped-down gimmick’ (YouTube/@AndrewEthanZeng)

But what was the ultimate verdict? For its price, Zeng admitted it could be functionable but he didn’t seem to be overly impressed.

He concluded: “Overall it’s not the most advanced tracker I’ve tested. It’s not the most accurate, and it definitely doesn’t have the best app. But after a month, I never once wanted to take it off.”