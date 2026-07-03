Elon Musk has spoken out about claims that his space company SpaceX is working on a handheld AI device.

This comes just weeks after the tech mogul became the first ever trillionaire in the world, making the richest man on the planet even richer.

Now, Musk has weighed in on news that SpaceX could be making a prototype of a device that would run the firm’s own operating system.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, this device will look similar to that of a ‘slimmer’ Apple iPhone.

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It does not yet have a publicly known name and nothing is known about when this device might be made available to the public, but it has been said that SpaceX has showcased its prototypes to investors.

Elon Musk has denied there is a such device (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It’s thought that the gadget would use AI capabilities from Musk’s xAI, which merged with SpaceX earlier this year. It will also reportedly use chips designed by Qualcomm.

However, the head of SpaceX himself has now spoken out on the matter after some users have taken to his social media platform to discuss the claims.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, which has since been deleted, one user wrote about the report of the alleged AI device, but Musk was quick to squash the rumors.

Responding to the tweet, the Tesla boss simply said: “Utterly false.”

This prompted others to share their own responses to the post, with one person saying: “They REALLY want you to make a phone. Like, REALLY want to. Do you have any idea where this came from?”

Another wrote: “Darn, no SpaceX handheld AI device integrated with an xAI proprietary operating system connected by Starlink's upcoming V3 satellites... *sigh*.”

Utterly false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2026

And a third user added: “A Wall Street Journal report says SpaceX showed investors a phone slimmer than an iPhone, running its own operating system with xAI inside. Elon Musk called it ‘utterly false’ within minutes. Both can be true, and that is the actual story… you deny a product, you do not deny a direction. Just look at what is already confirmed, because none of it is a rumor.

“In September 2025 SpaceX bought 17 billion dollars of wireless spectrum. In February 2026 it absorbed xAI outright, folding xAI Grok into the company in a deal that valued the pair at 1.25 trillion.

“Its satellites already reach ordinary phones, live on T-Mobile since 2025. Weeks ago its own president told investors it may build ground towers and sell mobile plans directly. Now, reportedly, a handset. Wow.”

Well, as far as Musk is concerned, for now there is no such device.