Elon Musk's plans to continue the human race on the surface of Mars have raised another red flag for mankind, as buried alongside all the legal jargon, there’s a warning that our time on Earth could be running out.

This has been revealed as part of SpaceX's plan to raise a $75 billion IPO. With Elon Musk targeting a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion, it's one of the most highly anticipated and largest public market debuts in Wall Street history.

You might've heard those wild rumors about Musk offering his sperm to help populate Mars, and even though that's been debunked, it seems he hasn't given up on The Red Planet.

Why is Mars important to SpaceX's IPO?

Musk's plans to land on Mars could seriously affect the SpaceX IPO (Benjamin Fanjoy / Stringer / Getty)

Part of SpaceX's lofty IPO valuation depends on the company hitting certain milestones, which could be helped by the likes of Musk's proposed Earth-to-Earth Starship.

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As reported by The Independent, one of these milestones is the "establishment of a permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants."

The filing continues to explain that by moving beyond the confines of Earth as "the only home we have ever known, we ensure species-level redundancy and that the light of consciousness will not be tied to a single planet subject to the inevitable hazards of a harsh and vast universe."

Painting a grim picture of our own future that won't be helped by climate change fears and supposed city-killing asteroids, SpaceX continues: "We do not want humans to have the same fate as dinosaurs…

“We believe the next paradigm shift for humanity is the creation of a resilient, perpetually expanding spacefaring civilisation that drives continuous innovation across new frontiers."

Whereas IPO filings are usually drab documents that are drier than an apocalyptic wasteland, this one comes with some of Musk's typical flourishes.

How far along are Elon Musk's plans to colonize Mars?

SpaceX recently scaled back its plans to colonize Mars (SpaceX)

Ironically, this comes shortly after Musk was branded a 'fraud' when he scaled back his plans to colonize Mars by 2035.

Instead, he refocused SpaceX to concentrate on the Artemis program and trying to put us back on the Moon for the first time since 1972.

We previously reported on how Musk could receive a bumper payday over his ambitions to colonize Mars, with the SpaceX IPO poised to push him toward that lucrative $1 trillion net worth milestone.

Still, there have equally been warnings about the dangers of trying to colonize Mars. Experts have foreshadowed 'catastrophic' mass death for the first humans that try to call Mars home, and although we're sure some will argue their sacrifice will be worth it for the good of mankind, it's not exactly something SpaceX is likely to boast about.

Another stumbling block is proving the viability of the Starship rocket. Also poised to derail the IPO valuation is the fact that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded upcoming Starship test flights because its Super Heavy booster crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. This was due to complications with engines failing to reignite during the splashdown procedure.

Before we even get to crewed missions, we'll need unmanned ones that will possibly utilize Musk's own Tesla Optimus robots. Beyond that, there will be crewed missions that could transport a fleet of up to 2,000 ships with every mission and target the Arcadia region as our potential Earth 2.0.

SpaceX is in bed with NASA for the upcoming Artemis missions, but in terms of planting a flag on Mars, we're still some way off it. If that dinosaur-inspired extinction is on the way, Mr. Musk had better get a move on.