We could be gearing up for a world-shaking reveal as one prominent physician suggests that the Trump administration is holding bombshell-level UFO reveals back for later disclosures.

While the four UFO disclosure releases so far have brought plenty of discussion and speculation throughout alien enthusiast communities online, they haven't really shown anything groundbreaking and have instead left people desperate for the 'real stuff' to be revealed.

Much of what has been shown relates to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, otherwise referred to as 'UAPs', and these were largely difficult to discern and probably related more to the military than anything that exists in outer space.

According to notable scientist Dr Steven Greer, however, the arguably inconsequential releases so far are all part of a larger chain of events he calls an 'acculturation process', and the Trump administration will reveal what people are actually wanting to see in the near future.

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Greer is he founder of The Disclosure Project – a long-running research initiative designed to expose government alien secrets – alongside creating the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, so he is more than familiar with how the release of alien-related information could potentially work.

Dr Steven Greer has criticized the Trump administration's handling of UFO disclosures so far (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview, Dr Greer explained his perspective on the current releases, outlining that he 'doesn't agree' with the government's current strategy.

"My understanding is that they've been advised to go slow on it, and to only release fairly much inconsequential material," the physicist illustrated, suggesting that it might have already backfired for Trump and his key officials.

"I think they're trying to do a slow roll," he added. "I think it's eroding trust in government."

Before the first official UFO disclosure, one of the Trump administration's key officials was keen to suggest that information he has seen would leave people 'unglued' across the United States, yet in the months since we've yet to actually see anything that would leave people even the slightest bit shocked, let alone have any substantial impact on society.

Greer believes that the government's strategy is 'eroding trust', but that it could 'start a whole new chapter' for civilization (Universal/Getty Images)

President Trump has appointed one of the leading figures in the space as the government's 'chief alien hunter', with more than 50 secret files from the Pentagon already being demanded following the creation of this new post, but nothing has yet been shown to the world.

Some believe that any potential alien reveal would destabilze the world and cause chaos, but Greer holds a wildly different perspective, declaring that it would instead provide a positive change for Earth as we know it.

"I think it's a message of great hope," he revealed to the Daily Mail. "If it's handled properly, it would start a whole new chapter in human civilization."

There's no way of truly knowing the impact of alien life on Earth until it happens, however, yet even the slightest disclosure would change lives in one way or another.