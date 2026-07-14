Many people have reported UFO sightings across the United States in the last century, yet newly declassified documents from the Pentagon reveal how the government has created a map to chart these 'waves', showing where aliens are most likely found throughout the nation.

The map itself charts 210 different UFO sightings reported to the military between 1947 and 1948, with these unidentified objects encompassing 'cigar-shaped' crafts, 'balls of fire', and 'cones of fire', as per the Daily Mail.

If there were that many sightings in just a two-year period then you can imagine quite how frequent they have been in the nearly eight decades since, with some convinced that at least one has to be sign of extraterrestrial contact with our planet.

Looking at the top-secret map, you can see a significant number of clusters in cities like Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Louisville, Los Angeles, Portland, and Boise, with one report even noting a '100-foot-long' cigar-shaped rocket that had 'no wings or fins' flying throughout the sky.

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The United States military kept a map of all reported UFO sightings between 1947 and 1948 (war.gov/ufo)

Much like all of the new UFO-adjacent documents released by the Trump administration across the president's second term, there is no concrete confirmation that any of these sightings have any concrete link to aliens or hold any confirmation of extraterrestrial life.

In fact, they could perhaps have been evidence of something potentially more hostile at the time, with some within the military at the time seemingly concerned about the possibility of Soviet technology operated above the United States.

The frequency and clustered nature of these sightings appear to indicate that they aren't linked to a hoax or prank, however, indicating that people did very well see something that looked oddly like a UFO or alien spacecraft in the sky at that time.

These UFOs could have been technology operated by the Soviet Union during the Cold War (Bettmann/Getty Images)

They could have even originated from the U.S. military itself, however, as military projects were often kept as secret as possible to avoid any potential leaks — so the government might have been thankful that the public settled on aliens instead of exposing certain projects to the public.

It was far more likely that these unidentified objects were of a foreign origin, however, potentially even recovered German technology from the Second World War just a few years prior, yet the confirmation of such was made difficult by the lack of any detailed recorded evidence at the time.

Some might be still left disappointed following this fourth release from the Trump administration, however, as there still has yet to be any explicit confirmation of alien life on Earth, and that's far from what people were promised in the months prior to the declassification.