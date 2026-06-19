While many alien enthusiasts have been more than satisfied by the Trump administration's recent UFO disclosures, famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is seemingly still far from happy as he calls on the government to cut to the chase 'show the alien'.

It's certainly been a good year for anyone who still holds the belief that aliens are out there, as several rounds of declassified documents and video footage have revealed lots of UFO-related information that was previously being kept a secret.

Some believe this is merely just foreplay in the grand scheme of alien declarations, however, with Tyson wanting more from a government that is either still holding things back, or is making out that they have more than they actually do.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Tyson – one of the world's most famous scientists and a notable astrophysicist – spoke to The Fox News Rundown about the recent alien disclosures from the Trump adminstration, expressing his disappointment in the process.

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Famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has called on the government to reveal aliens to the public (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Is it too much to ask at this point for them to just show the alien?," Tyson questioned. "That's all, I don't think I'm asking too much here."

It's certainly both a valid request and a concern shared among a growing number of enthusiasts, as while the disclosures have certainly been exciting to look through, none of them actually appear to show evidence of alien life.

Most fall within the realm of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), and with footage broadly limited to grainy, high contrast military cameras, there's not really much for people to look at.

Understandably the reveal of alien life by the government would likely have world-altering consequences, and hesitation is expected as a result with immediate impacts expected upon the stock market and beyond according to one prominent government figure.

Tyson doesn't necessarily subscribe to that belief though, as he explained:

"We've already been told this, so to say if they rolled out an alien, we'd somehow freak out given the century of alien movies we've been treated to and alien stories... I don't see that we'd freak out at all," the scientist speculated.

Tyson believes that our exposure to alien-related media has desensitized us to any potential reveal, suggesting that they likely won't take a humanoid form (Mark Sennet/Getty Images)

"It might even be anticlimactic, given our anticipation for what it could be," he added.

Revealing his own theories regarding alien life, Tyson illustrated that there's a high probability for aliens not to take the traditional humanoid form that many people believe them to be, "because of just the statistics of biological variation on Earth, where we have DNA in common with all other life, and most life is not humanoid on Earth."

We'll never know until that alien life is revealed, and given the government's reluctance to do so for the time being, we might just be waiting a while.