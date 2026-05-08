It sounds like we don't need Ryan Coogler's upcoming reboot of The X-Files, with a bizarre twist of life imitating art, as the Trump administration has shown off some unexplained images that have never been seen before.

The President of the United States has previously suggested he isn't a believer, telling Joe Rogan in a 2024 interview that he knows there's a lot of interest in "people coming from space."

While the POTUS said he'd spoken to plenty of high-up officials who'd claim to have seen some weird and wonderful things, he isn't a believer himself.

The idea of government cover-ups and little green men being dissected over at Area 51 was then thrust back into the mainstream when former President Barack Obama seemed to suggest he was a believer. Donald Trump mocked this suggestion but used it as an opportunity to announce that he'd release all of the U.S. government's files relating to UFOs and UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

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Some have accused Trump of trying to distract us from the ongoing scandal of the Epstein files with all this talk of aliens.

Again seeming to dangle a carrot in front of us, the president says he's unearthed some 'very interesting' things in the deluge of files that are presumably coming across his desk. Still, the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) program is already making headway with 161 files currently available on the site.

The PURSUE site has sparked more conspiracy theories (US Department of War)

FBI Director Kash Patel has similarly suggested that PURSUE is about to blow the lid off the various conspiracy theories, with a White House statement adding: "While past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people.

"President Trump is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds."

Conspiracy theorists, experts, and the general public alike are already poring through the files, with never-before-seen footage of one UAP causing a stir.

Coming from 1972's Apollo 17 mission, it shows three anomalous dots in the lunar sky. Although previously released, the source of the anomalies has never been confirmed.

As Apollo 17 was the last time we went to the Moon until 2026's Artemis 2, it's obviously fuelled the idea that we've not been back up there because we stumbled across some alien phenomena.

Throwing fuel on the fire, the files also contain some interesting transcripts with Apollo 17 astronauts.

Several Apollo missions are mentioned or photographed in the files (US Department of War)

In one transcript, pilot Ronald Evans tells the command center: "Now we've got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver."

This is followed by crew member Harrison Schmitt saying, "There's a whole bunch of big ones on my window down there - just bright. It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window."

A transcript from the next day includes mission commander Eugene Cernan observing "some sets of the streaks," and a "very bright spot that flashed right between my eyes."

Cernan described the intensity as comparable to that of a train headlight and called it 'imposing', with the transcripts only leading to more questions.

The PURSUE site mentions three instances where astronauts reported seeing unidentified phenomena, including a nine-minute period on the first day, a three-hour stint on the second day, and six minutes on the third day.

The files make for fascinating reading, with other highlights including Buzz Aldrin discussing his own 'unusual' interactions during 1969's Apollo 11 mission, the FBI talking about a UAP sighting in Detroit way back in 1958, and a Department of War rendering that apparently matches eyewitness accounts. To quote The X-Files, "The truth is out there."