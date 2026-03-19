New US government website fuels fresh speculation over Trump UFO disclosure

The US government has just obtained a new domain name and it's all about aliens...

The alien question has evolved from internet theories to the peaks of politics, with both current and former presidents now openly addressing the possibility that we're not alone in the universe.

Last month, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law rumoured that the US President plans to deliver a speech on extraterrestrial life when the 'time is right.'

Things grew more intense when former President Barack Obama appeared to confirm the existence of aliens during an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen: "They're real, but I haven't seen them. They're not being kept in Area 51. There's no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

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It might soon be the time Trump addresses whether aliens exist (artpartner-images/Getty)

Soon after, President Trump criticised Obama's response saying: 'He's not supposed to be doing that…he made a big mistake,' which also evoked a response from the US space agency NASA.

And despite the CIA's continued insistence that Area 51 is simply part of the Nevada Test and Training Range with no connection to alien research, many conspiracy theorists remain convinced it's an elaborate government cover-up.

Adding to the anticipation of Trump's expected declassification of the files, the White House has registered the domain 'aliens.gov.'

Linked to the Executive Office of the President, the website is listed in the government's official .gov registry and managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

While registry records show it was recently added under the White House Office alongside other official government sites, its purpose has not been publicly disclosed. At the time of writing, the website is not currently live.

Trump's White House has registered the domain 'aliens.gov' (Andrew Harnik/Staff/Getty)

The development has led many to question whether it might serve as a future platform for documents related to Trump's push for transparency around the little green men.

Before the missile attack on Iran, Trump posted on Truth Social to appoint Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to 'begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).'

Hegseth then issued an update about five days later, saying: "We've got our people working on it right now. I don't want to oversell how much time it will take, right?

"We're digging in. We're going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president."

However, Hegseth didn't provide an estimate of how long it would take for the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to release every piece of information on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

When asked if he personally believes aliens exist, the Secretary of Defence answered: "We'll see. I get to do the review and find out along with all of you."