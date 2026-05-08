May is a big month for Star Wars, but instead of celebrating the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu or the thrilling finale of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the galaxy far, far away has been in the news for a different reason.

Coming just days after we celebrated May 4 as Star Wars Day, the legendary Mark Hamill has been slammed by Trump supporters and the White House for yet another pointed jibe at the President of the United States.

It's no secret that Mark Hamill and President Donald Trump aren't exactly pals, with the actor known for playing Luke Skywalker saying the POTUS is 'full of Sith' and admitting that he considered leaving the USA for the UK when Trump ran for a second term.

Hamill continues to use his platform to call out President Trump (Twentieth Century-Fox)

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We're sure the president would say Hamill has come down with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, especially after the actor shared an AI picture of him in a grave. President Trump is partial to a good bit of AI, famously endorsing pictures that have displayed him as Halo's Master Chief and even a Star Wars-inspired character (many think it was wrongly showing him as a Sith), as well as recent drama when he seemed to depict himself as Jesus Christ.

Still, Hamill has been called out for sharing a meme on Bluesky that depicted Trump in a grave and put his date of death as 2024. Hamill captioned the picture with, "If only," and went on to say he wants Trump to live long enough to witness a defeat in the midterms, be held accountable for his supposed crimes, be impeached, and then convicted. Luke Skywalker himself signed off by referring to the president as 'Don the Con'.

While many rallied behind Hamill, there were just as many who called it tasteless, particularly for its representation of a deceased Donald Trump.

This message was shared on X by the White House's Rapid Response account, which branded Hamill a 'sick individual'. The account is known for promoting Trump's 'America First' agenda while clapping back at media outlets, reporters, and critics who challenge him. It added: "These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."

The replies were quickly filled with those reminding the general public of when Trump shared a seemingly racist video about Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as the time he posted one of a hog-tied Joe Biden in the back of a trunk.





Others said they saw nothing wrong with Hamill's post, as one person chimed in saying: "Read the post, f**knuts. Mark wants Trump alive to face the coming humiliation and accountability. F**king morons."

Hamill wouldn't be the first Star Wars alumni to share their thoughts on the POTUS, with Rey actor Daisy Ridley saying “every sane person” has an issue with his policies. In November 2025, a usually politically quiet Harrison Ford told The Guardian that Trump's climate policies share the 'sh*t' out of him, concluding: "I don’t know of a greater criminal in history."

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is one of the most vocal Trump critics out there in the Star Wars universe, while Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Kelly Marie Tran, and Samuel L. Jackson are just some of the many series stars who've called him to task. During the 2016 election cycle, the late Carrie Fisher said Trump's desire to continuously speak his mind was 'appalling'.

Ironically, many think that George Lucas' own message from the prequels is becoming true, often referring back to a comment he made while promoting Revenge of the Sith in 2005. Back then, the franchise overseer ominously warned: "Democracies aren’t overthrown; they’re given away."

As for Mark Hamill, rumblings in the Force tell us that he's not going to let up on his scathing critiques of President Trump.