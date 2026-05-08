One of the mothers of Elon Musk’s children has made a bizarre admission in court on the way she got pregnant.

The tech billionaire is reported to have 14 children with four different women, one of which is venture capitalist Shivon Zilis.

Zilis is the mother of four of Musk’s children, and has now testified in court as a witness in his case against OpenAI.

Shivon Zilis has testified in court as a witness in Musk's case against OpenAI (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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In her statement, she detailed how her friendship with Musk started as platonic when he offered to become a sperm donor for her.

She explained: “I really wanted to be a mom, and Musk made the offer around that time, and I accepted.”

She signed an agreement which detailed how Musk’s paternity would be kept under wraps and that he would not be largely involved in the children’s lives.

Despite this, Zilis shared how Musk has become more involved with the kids, stating: “We do live together when travelling, and we have been spending family time in Austin.”

Why is Shivon Zilis in court for Musk’s OpenAI case?

The mother-of-four appeared in court as lawyers who are representing OpenAI have alleged that she could have shared private information about the company with Musk while she worked there.

Musk is suing OpenAI and some of its leaders, including Sam Altman, seeking damages of up to $150 billion.

The case includes arguments over contracts, nonprofit obligations, company governance, and whether OpenAI violated its founding principles.

The AI company has publicly released emails and messages they say show Musk once supported a for-profit direction.

Shivon Zilis has appeared in court (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Since then, Ars Technica reported that resurfaced messages from Musk’s acquisition of Twitter are being used against him, in particular there is a court filing where OpenAI president Greg Brockman claims that Musk messaged him just days before the trial.

It’s said that the message was to ‘gauge interest’ in a potential settlement, although Brockman suggested that both drop their claims.

Musk responded: “By the end of this week, you and Sam will be the most hated men in America...If you insist, so it will be.”

The outlet notes that discussions of proposed settlements aren’t admissible, but that didn't help Musk in a 2022 Twitter case.

His lawyers asked for a renegotiation of the eventual $44 billion purchase price ‘so that the lawsuit could be dropped’, with Musk notably threatening ‘it would be World War III until the end of time for real’ for Twitter's bosses and their ‘heirs’.