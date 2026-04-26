When it comes to building businesses from the ground up, few people have a more impressive track record than Elon Musk.

From Tesla and SpaceX to xAI and The Boring Company, the tech mogul has turned bold ideas into some of the most recognisable companies in the world.

So when he offers some wise words, people tend to listen - even when it initially sounds like a joke. At least, that was the experience of billionaire Marc Andreessen.

Andreessen, co-founder of Netscape and one of Silicon Valley's most influential venture capitalists, has a net worth of around $1.9 billion, according to Forbes.

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Elon Musk gave Marc Andreessen advice that 'broke his brain' (Steve Jennings/Stringer/Getty)

Recently, he opened up about a conversation he had with Musk on an episode of Chris Williamson's Modern Wisdom podcast.

Andreessen first described Musk's near-obsessive focus on product quality. "Do you want the best car in the world or not, right?" he quoted Musk. "Like that's Elon's mentality[...] And it's working very well."

But it was what Musk said next, at a recent event the two attended together, that 'broke his brain'.

"The best product in the world shouldn't even need a logo," Musk reportedly told him. "You shouldn't even have to have your name on the product. People can just identify it from how good it is. It’s just obvious."

Andreessen admitted he initially took it as Musk's humour. Most entrepreneurs, especially those starting out, stew over branding and logos in hopes to stand out in the market.

However, if everyone uses the product, everyone knows about it, and it's the 'best product in the world,' you wouldn't need anything to make it identifiable, Andreessen explained.





"As usual with Elon, he's actually serious," Andreessen added, initially thinking that Musk was joking. "The best products in the world would not need your name on it."

It is a philosophy Musk has applied to his own ventures. Notably, the Cybertruck carries no Tesla logo because its unique design makes it instantly recognisable without one.

Many users agreed with the philosophy in the comments on X.

"This is true, sort of. I didn't give Tesla a second thought, UNTIL I learned that Elon was the brain-trust behind the brand. It's not "the brand." It's the Person," one user wrote.

However, others disagreed with the likes of other tech giants, such as Apple, that showcase their success alongside their logo.

"i don't think anyone has ever thought the logo was supreme over the object. apple built great stuff. and they built a great logo for that stuff," a second user added.

Another believed that Musk's advice only really works if you're already a big name out there. "It only works for Elon, because all of his products have extremelt [sic] powerful "Elon Musk" brand," another claimed.