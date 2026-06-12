Many are speculating that Elon Musk could further expand his AI empire with the acquisition of a rapidly growing startup, with SpaceX reportedly possessing an option worth $60 billion to purchase Cursor, an AI coding company built by four college graduates.

While xAI might not yet be on the level of rivals like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, Elon Musk is working hard to cement himself and his companies in the world's most important technology as it continues to expand.

Key to this could be Cursor, a company founded back in 2022 that has since scaled up to achieve roughly $2.6 billion in annualised business-to-business revenue, as per Reuters, with Musk holding a pricey buy option that could soon be activated.

Whether he does so or not appears to be subject to the impending SpaceX Initial Public Offering (IPO), with the private space agency expected to break records when it heads onto the stock market, but all eyes are on the company whose co-founder and CEO is just 25-years-old with a net worth of $1.3 billion according to Forbes.

What does Cursor do?

Cursor has carved out a key role in the emerging AI space by creating a tool that allows anyone to create and edit code using natural language instructions, and offers a model-agnostic approach as opposed to more limited services from competitors.

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Cursor's AI coding agent allows people to edit code using natural language instructions (Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The AI coding agent can access a codebase in order to complete a search, edit all files found within, complete multi-step programming tasks, and run terminal commands to give you full control over the workflow.

It has already struck up an impressive client base, with companies such as British Airways, BP, Nokia, and Sanofil already on its books, but the business could be completely transformed if Musk decides to act on the existing buy option.

Will Elon Musk and SpaceX buy Cursor?

It remains to be seen whether Elon Musk will take advantage of SpaceX's option to acquire Cursor for $60 billion, or whether he will instead choose to engage in a $10 billion partnership with the company, yet the decision will seemingly be made by the end of this year.

Much of the business side of SpaceX is obviously oriented around the impending IPO that's expected to occur as early as this week, but long-term planning seemingly has a connection with Cursor in the company's sights.

SpaceX will engage in a partnership of some kind with partnership with Cursor by the end of the year (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Cursor has only just opened up a base of operations in London to serve the European market, emphasizing the importance of running the business outside of the United States, but it would certainly be given a major boost if Musk was to put his weight behind the company in any form.

As reported by Moneywise, Cursor CEO Michael Truell outlined that he was "excited to partner with the SpaceX team to scale up Composer," with SpaceX adding that the partership "will allow us to build the world's most useful models."