It seems you can't do anything in private these days, with a pair of lovers caught smooching in the middle of Central Park and going unexpectedly viral. The internet was divided on the video, with some saying it's clearly an illicit affair, others saying we should leave them in peace, and many turning on the guy who filmed them.

Captured in the throes of passion and uploaded to TikTok by Jay Guapõ, the video went especially viral due to the apparent age difference between the man and woman at its center.

You might remember the drama surrounding July 2026's Coldplay kiss cam scandal, where Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were exposed in front of thousands, and then had their own romantic moment seen by millions around the world.

Cabot was critical of how the incident was handled and even called out Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. In 2026, it looks like we've got a new Coldplay kiss cam.

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According to the Daily Mail, the couple has been identified as 45-year-old Nathaniel D. Cullerton and 29-year-old Kelsey Borenzweig.





In the video, Guapõ approaches the couple and says: "Get a room. There’s kids around.”

The man tells him to put the phone down, leading to the TikToker adding: "Don’t touch me, don’t touch — if you touch me I’ll have to touch you."

It's said that Guapõ has a history of posting antagonizing content.

The Daily Mail claims the pair work together at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a prestigious Manhattan law firm, and names them after comparing the two in the video with headshots on the company's website.

Cullerton didn't acknowledge the video when confronted by reporters (Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz)

Nathaniel D. Cullerton is listed as a partner at the firm, while Borenzweig is an associate. Both work in the litigation department and are thought to have worked on the recent OpenAI lawsuit that saw Sam Altman emerge victorious against Elon Musk.

The world's richest man claimed that OpenAI went against its initial mission statement and that he was duped out of millions of dollars as he helped found the company. Musk sought $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft and vowed to donate his winnings to the company's charitable arm, but ultimately, a jury dismissed his claims.

As for the Central Park couple, both Cullerton and Borenzweig were apparently in relationships with other people until at least recently.

Borenzweig is also yet to break her silence on the allegations (Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz)

The outlet says Cullerton is married to Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor who works in private practice at Wilkinson Stekloff. It's believed that they live together on an ultra-exclusive stretch of Fifth Avenue.

The Daily Mail intercepted Cullerton as he returned to his Upper East Side apartment, although he apparently remained silent when asked about the video and if his wife had seen it.

Borenzweig was supposedly in a relationship with Adam Littlestone-Luria, a 35-year-old judicial law clerk, but according to a source, it ended 'months ago'.

Whereas Borenzweig also hasn't broken her silence, Littlestone-Luria told a Daily Mail reporter: "I am not comfortable talking about this, but I am aware of it."

It's noted that top law firms tend to frown on inter-office relationships, although repeated questions to Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz about Cullerton and Borenzweig's relationship have gone unanswered.