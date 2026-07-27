Seth Rogan says 'don't f*** with people trying to make a show' as streamer rudely interrupts filming

Seth Rogen is known for his distinct laugh and being one of Hollywood's funny guys, but during one tense altercation, the weed-loving comedian has shown a different side.

We can only imagine what it's like being a celebrity, constantly getting hounded by people asking for autographs or just being genuinely annoying.

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire has a famously troubled relationship with the press, leading to the infamous incident where he attempted to drive his car through a baying crowd of paparazzi.

There's the Britney Spears umbrella fracas, Kanye West racking up three misdemeanor charges for tussling with a paparazzo in 2008, and allegations that Alec Baldwin punched New York Daily News photographer Marcus Santos.

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Rogen was filming season 2 of The Studio (Apple TV)

Some celebrities have clever ways to avoid the glare of the camera, with Daniel Radcliffe wearing the same outfit every day to try and trick paparazzi. While Seth Rogen's beef isn't with the press, he put one YouTube streamer firmly in his place after he was interrupted during filming for the latest season of Apple TV's The Studio.

Rogen and fellow Superbad star Jonah Hill were filming at Venice Beach when the set was gatecrashed by Yung Mooch. Boasting 134K followers on Instagram and 558K subscribers on YouTube, Mooch was filming a video titled "Los Angeles is Falling Apart" and clearly fancies himself as a wannabe IShowSpeed.

Although Mooch says he just wanted to come over and say hi while giving Hill a fist bump, an already vexed Rogen can be heard saying, "No, we're working."





When Hill is asked if he has any advice for anyone trying to make it in Los Angeles, he said: "Enjoy your life, be a kind person."

After Rogen is approached, he tries to wave the younger streamer away, but his pleas go unheard.

An unfazed Yung Mooch asks if Rogen has any advice, with the clearly annoyed star adding: "I’d say don't f**k with people as they're trying to make their show, that's probably not a good idea."

There is one of Rogen's signature chuckles at the end, so he's not quite at throwing fist levels of anger here.

Yung Mooch continues to push Rogen for his 'advice', with him eventually relenting and saying, "Be yourself."

Hill is joining Rogen in season 2 of Apple's hit TV series (Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty)

As you can imagine, the replies were largely against Mooch, with most unable to comprehend the gumption of waltzing into the middle of a set and then not politely moving on when asked.

One critic vented: "All of these loser streamers have main character syndrome."

Another added: "I miss when streaming meant you play games. Mfs turned that shit into some sort of Walmart great value reality tv show…"

A third said: "Bro managed to piss off two of the most unproblematic actors in Hollywood. What an absolute moron."

Notably, most were impressed at how Rogen managed to keep his cool. We're sure other celebs would’ve handled the situation very differently.