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Father and son charged with violent kidnapping of US federal biologists
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Father and son charged with violent kidnapping of US federal biologists

Joseph Charles Henrichsen and Phoenix Henrichsen face a maxiumim penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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