Following Samsung’s announcements at the firm’s Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday (July 22), Android users have spotted a ‘completely insane’ detail in the new Galaxy Fold Ultra phone.

The tech giant unveiled a line-up of new devices including the brand new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which Samsung described as representing its ‘highest standard for performance, capability and innovation’.

The smartphone comes with an expansive 8-inch main display with Galaxy’s slimmest ever Fold design, measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing just 215g.

The news has prompted many people to take to social media to share their own reactions, with one user writing on Reddit: “$2100 for 256gb is completely insane. Not to mention that the camera system is still really weak, 10mp telephoto with a miniscule sensor. Samsung is just taking the piss.”

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Users have shared their reactions to the announcements on social media (Samsung)

And another added: “I think the general consensus is also against fold 8. The only people happy are fold 4/5 or slab to fold 8. Fold 6 users keep theirs cus still no s pen and udc.

“Fold 7 users are also upset at trade in value, its still like $1k or something after. Also $100 less credit without the trade in is sad too. I dont think the fold 8 will sell nearly as well as fold 7 and I imagine great discounts in black friday, but we will see.”

But it could be the other features available with the new devices that might swing it for many users.

Addressing the crowd at yesterday’s, TM Roh, who is the Samsung president, CEO, and head of the Device eXperience Division, shared information about the future of AI, saying: “Earlier this year, I said that AI is becoming infrastructure, the invisible backbone of our daily lives. Like any core infrastructure, its value lies in helping more people, that’s why we are bringing Galaxy AI to more than 800 million devices within this year.

Samsung unveiled a line-up of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event (Samsung)

“Because for most people, their AI experience begins with a phone, not just because it is always with them but because it understands them better than any other device. That’s what makes mobile the ideal foundation for Agentic AI.”

With the upgrades, the tech firm is bringing in a new type of AI that has evolved from an intelligent assistant to an autonomous AI that has the ability to take action.

Samsung explained: “As the most personal device people carry, the phone has become the primary entry point where AI meets users - and the new Galaxy Z series sets the tone for the next generation of mobile AI experiences.

“Galaxy AI now works across more apps and services, with experiences optimised for foldable form factors. By understanding what matters to each user and helping turn insights into action, Galaxy AI becomes more personal, proactive and useful throughout the day.”