Samsung has discontinued its new phone just three months after the device launched in the US and there is no new stock on its way.

It has been revealed that the tech giant will be getting rid of its three-panel foldable phone known as the Galaxy Z TriFold.

This comes just three months after the smartphone was made available to American consumers, with plans to discontinue the device once inventory has been bought up.

Korean outlet Dong-A Ilbo shared that just 6,000 devices have been sold in Korea since it initially dropped in the country in December.

Advert

The Samsung phone is priced at $2,899, which some people speculate might be the cause of the short-lived shelf life.

The Samsung phone is priced at $2,899 (Thomas Fuller/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the news, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “They cannot make money selling at $3000, so with forecasts of Samsung MX likely to make losses in 2026, it seems inevitable that devices like this will be abandoned.”

Another said: “Samsung just buried the Z TriFold after 3 months — sells out instantly but costs went nuts so they said “nah”, pure showcase legend status unlocked.”

A third person commented: “

And a fourth added: “We don't get the cool weird things in the states.”

Samsung isn’t the only maker of foldable smartphones on the market currently as rumors swirl that Apple could have their own version in the works.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple could potentially be set to drop Face ID in favor of Touch ID for the device, which will be a built-in sensor on the phone’s side button.

Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold launched just three months ago (Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This could be down to the fact that the foldable model’s front panel is actually ‘too thin to accommodate the Face ID sensor array’.

The report went on to claim that the phone might look like ‘two iPhone Airs stuck together’.

While no Apple foldable device has been officially announced, it is not clear how much one might cost the consumer to get their hands on, but rumors suggest it might be priced at a whopping $2,000.

Another foldable device on the market right now was unveiled earlier this month by Chinese phone maker HONOR.

The company’s new Magic V6 has an ultra-thin closed profile at 8.75mm, and the device is purported to be the world’s thinnest foldable phone.

The device comes with a 6.52-inch external display and, when unfolded, a 7.95-inch screen, which is all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.