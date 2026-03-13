The next phone to be released by Apple is reportedly going to drop an iconic feature that is native to the iPhone.

There have long been rumors that Apple could be the next company to release a foldable smartphone, with many other firms having already crossed that threshold.

However, fresh reports from Bloomberg have revealed new insight into what might be the next gadget to be released by the tech giant.

And there is one key feature that the foldable iPhone might not have, which has become a staple for the brand.

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That feature is Face ID as rumors swirl that Apple could potentially drop it completely in favor of Touch ID, which will be a built-in sensor on the device’s side button.









But why is the Face ID going away? According to the Bloomberg report, this could be because the foldable model’s front panel is actually ‘too thin to accommodate the Face ID sensor array’.

The report went on to claim that the phone might look like ‘two iPhone Airs stuck together’.

While no Apple foldable device has been officially announced, it is not clear how much one might cost the consumer to get their hands on, but rumors suggest it might be priced at a whopping $2,000.

Foldable phones are new to the tech market, in fact, one company just released the world’s thinnest foldable device.

The new Magic V6 was first unveiled by Chinese phone maker HONOR, with its ‘flagship foldable innovation’ ahead of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, which took place earlier this month.

Apple's rumored foldable phone could be set to drop (X/@theapplehub)

The device has an ultra-thin closed profile at 8.75mm - making it the world’s thinnest foldable phone - and is engineered for long-term reliability.

With the phone being so thin, you might be surprised to find out it is jam-packed with a massive battery - a 6660mAh one to be precise.

This currently makes it the biggest battery available in a foldable phone in the industry.

In fact, the silicon-carbon Blade Battery is so powerful that its energy density of 921 Wh/L surpasses that of a Tesla battery, which is around 643 to 750 Wh/L.

The device comes with a 6.52-inch external display and, when unfolded, a 7.95-inch screen, which is all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Time will tell whether Apple does decide to enter the foldable phone game and how its products stand against firms who have been manufacturing foldables for years.