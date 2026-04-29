Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual kinks which some readers may find distressing.

A psychotherapist has issued a warning after Euphoria featured an X-rated scene involving a ‘mummification’ kink, which comes as searches for the kink have shot up by 20% after the episode aired on TV.

Now, Katherine Cavallo, who is a psychotherapist and a spokesperson for the UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP), has shared her concerns over the risk of ‘brain damage and death’ that comes with the kink.

This isn’t the first time HBO’s Euphoria has faced controversy as the show is known for touching on explicit themes including drug use, sexual exploitation, mental health struggles.

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HBO's Euphoria shows one character being ‘mummified’ in plastic wrap (HBO)

In this season, one of the main characters known as Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) explores her new life as a sugar baby, which sees her being ‘mummified’ in plastic wrap.

What is mummification?

The act is a sexual kink is a form of bondage in which people use plastic wrap, bandages, or tape to fully encase someone and restrict their movement.

Cavallo explains the psychology behind it, detailing how, from a neurobiological perspective, tight confinement ‘can create deep pressure stimulation, which may calm the nervous system’.

She continued: “This can be associated with the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. In some cases, reduced oxygen levels may also contribute to altered states or feelings of euphoria, although this is clearly medically dangerous.”

Cavallo added: “People who experience high levels of responsibility or pressure in daily life may find elements of BDSM appealing, particularly the opportunity to relinquish control. However, there is also a more general social shift towards exploration of sexual preferences and erotic diversity. Whilst I welcome this, I would strongly advise anyone curious about the ‘swaddle’ effect of mummification to consider safe, non-restrictive alternatives, such as weighted blankets or sensory deprivation, which can create a similar psychological effect without the inherent danger.”

Psychotherapist Katherine Cavallo has issued a warning about the ‘mummification’ kink (Katherine Cavallo)

What are the dangers of mummification?

No one likes a kink-shamer, but there are important - and potentially life-threatening - aspects of the mummification kink to consider.

Cavallo highlighted her own concerns about the recent interest in the kink following its appearance on TV, describing it as an ‘extreme form of BDSM’.

While the expert pointed out that she is ‘supportive of erotic diversity’ in her clinical practice, she ‘cannot endorse this technique given the serious and inherently high associated risks’.

These risks include mechanical asphyxiation, long-term brain damage, and even death.

Cavallo explained: “The primary danger lies in the potential inability to maintain effective communication and the fact that a relaxed state of euphoria, the ‘high’ of the experience, can be physiologically indistinguishable from the early stages of hypoxia (lack of oxygen) and loss of consciousness.”

She concluded: “I am particularly concerned about those who may encounter this through media or online communities without fully understanding the dangers. There is a risk that individuals may feel pressure to experiment or to avoid appearing ‘inexperienced’ or ‘vanilla’.

“What may begin as a healthy exploration of sexuality can quickly cross into unsafe territory without clear awareness of the potentially lethal consequences.”