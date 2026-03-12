Apple has just unveiled a whopping 163 new emojis after dropping its fourth developer beta for iOS 26.4.

While the majority of these are new skin tone sequences for emojis that are already available, there are eight ones that are brand new.

This includes emojis of a trombone, a landslide, and even an orca, although there is one in particular that has caught the attention of people online.

The emoji titled ‘distorted face’ shows a face with bulging eyes extending out from the head, which many on social media say will pull ‘legendary numbers’.

Advert

Apple has unveiled a set of new emojis (ozgurdonmaz/Getty Images)

Other new emojis include a fight cloud, a hairy creature, a treasure chest, and a ballet dancer.

Many people have taken to social platforms to share their own reactions to the news released by Apple, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “That distorted face emoji is gonna be used a lot.”

Another said: “Can’t wait to spam this [fight cloud] when ppl are arguing.”

A third person commented: “I wonder who in management was like GUUUYS WE FORGOT THE TROMBONE.”

And, referring to the distorted face, a fourth added: “Everyone's fave.”

However, some people felt that there are other characters that should become emojis, with one person complaining: “They added like random emojis but still no light pink heart?? apple what are we doing here?”

And another said: “They gotta make a side-eye emoji.”

Emojipedia stated: “These updates are in the version of iOS 26.4 beta 4, which is now available for developers.

“Based on past iOS beta history, the final public release of iOS 26.4 will likely come to users in late March or early April.

Apple users says the ‘distorted face’ emoji will be very popular (Apple)

“​​As with all beta software, designs are subject to change before the final release, as was seen most recently in the beta releases for iOS 15.4 and iOS 12.1.”

The emojis all come from Unicode’s September 2025 list of recommendations.

Apple previously unveiled more emojis earlier this year, including a squinting face emoji, left and right pointing thumb gestures, a pickle, a lighthouse, a meteor, an eraser, and a net with a handle.

It is likely that Apple will start to roll them out alongside new software updates, which means we probably won’t get our hands on them until iOS 27 is here.

The operating system upgrade is likely to arrive in either late 2026 or early 2027 - so I guess we’ll have to be patient!