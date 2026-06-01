Apple appears to be just days away from revealing its updated operating system, iOS 27, and while the company is keeping most details under wraps, the likely rollout schedule is already starting to take shape.

The next version of the Apple software is expected to be one of the most closely watched updates in years, with major attention focused on the future of Apple Intelligence and the long-awaited evolution of Siri.

The first official look at iOS 27 is set to arrive during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on June 8.

iOS 27 is set to bring new capabilities to the iPhone (J.A. Dunbar/Getty Images)

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As is tradition with Apple, the tech giant will use its opening keynote to showcase the biggest changes coming to its software ecosystem, including updates for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

While the keynote will provide the first detailed preview, users won’t have to wait long before getting their hands on the software.

Developers are expected to receive access to the first iOS 27 beta almost immediately after Apple’s presentation.

In previous years, Apple has often released the initial developer build on the same day as the keynote, allowing app creators and early testers to begin exploring new features within hours of the announcement.

Rumored additions coming with Apple’s iOS 27

This year’s update is attracting particular interest because Apple is widely expected to place artificial intelligence at the center of the experience.

Much of the attention surrounds Siri, with reports suggesting Apple is preparing a significantly upgraded version of its digital assistant after previously delaying features that were first previewed several years ago.

While Apple has not confirmed exactly when the next generation Siri experience will become available, expectations remain that the company will finally begin rolling out many of the capabilities it has previously discussed.

For all users who aren’t developers, the first public beta is expected to arrive later in the summer.

iOS 27 could be one of Apple’s most important software updates in years (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But if you’re planning to try it out for yourself, you should be aware that beta software always comes with risks. Early builds can contain bugs, performance issues and compatibility problems, making them less suitable for devices that people rely on every day.

The full public launch of iOS 27 is likely to take place in mid-September and, based on Apple’s previous release schedules, many expect the rollout to happen sometime around the second week of September.

With the advancements of AI for the company, iOS 27 is already shaping up to be one of Apple’s most important software updates in recent years.