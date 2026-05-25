iOS 27 could see Apple fix frustrating AirPods issue many users struggle with

The new operating system update could be set to fix a problem that AirPod users have been struggling with for a long time.

Apple fans rejoiced when AirPods were first introduced back in 2016, but the headphones have since been plagued with an issue that some users have described as ‘terrible’.

The launch of iOS 27 is expected to take place in September 2026 along with the tech giant’s latest phone lineup.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, this iOS upgrade could be set to include a major refresh for the AirPods which will be music to users’ ears.

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According to Gurman, Apple is ‘revamping the AirPods settings menu to be more functional’, suggesting the company has taken notice of growing complaints from users.

The AirPods settings menu will be more functional than ever before (photoschmidt / Getty)

The report also claims that Apple is not planning to give AirPods its own standalone app similar to the dedicated Apple Watch app.

Instead, the company appears to be focused on improving the existing settings layout built directly into its ecosystem.

Gurman went on to say that ‘major feature options are better highlighted’ in the updated software, which could mean Apple plans to simplify navigation and make commonly used controls easier to access.

Many people have taken to social media over the years to complain about the controls menu, so this might be good news to fans of the product.

On Reddit, one user wrote: “Terrible touch controls. Is it just me or are the touch controls useless 80% of the time? They hardly ever work for me the way they are intended and I just end up doing whatever I need to on my phone.”

AirPods are getting a major refresh (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Another said: “When I first got my Pro 2s I was using a light touch to try to control them. Then I realized you have too much more forceful than what I’d call a ‘touch’.”

And a third added: “You gotta get used to it and time it right for it to work. I got a hold of it after about a week of use.”

The rumored redesign comes as Apple continues pushing AirPods beyond being simple wireless earbuds.

Features like adaptive audio, hearing assistance tools and tighter Siri integration have gradually turned them into a much bigger part of the Apple world.

And, if the reports are to be believed, then iOS 27 could finally be making managing all of those features a lot less frustrating for everyday users.