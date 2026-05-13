Social media users have been left shocked to find out what a ‘military iPhone’ looks like after a video of the device was shared.

And it doesn't take an eagle-eyed viewer to notice the specialized version of the smartphone is missing a key and classic Apple feature.

Why you might ask? Well, military phones are devices that are often adapted by a third party to add extra protection and security.

They differ from normal phones because they tend to include ruggedized hardware, meaning it is built with reinforced materials.

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Put simply, military phones are built to survive conditions that would destroy ordinary phones, meaning they need to be shockproof and drop-resistant, waterproof and dustproof, resistant to vibration, sand, salt fog, and extreme temperatures, and are often tested to military standards like MIL-STD-810.

Some military devices will also use custom software layers rather than standard app ecosystems.

However, one noticeable difference has come to the attention of people on social media after a video has been doing the rounds which shows a military iPhone missing a key feature.

In the clip, the device can be seen with no camera on either side of the phone.

Many people have taken to the internet to share their own reactions to the video, with one user writing on Reddit: “So basically it's a military issued iphone for people doing secretive work?”

Another said: “This is true... For those whose parents are working in DRDO or so called Secret Services they have to use a keypad phone with no camera and the sim card is given by the unit and also if their families are living with them then they have to get their phones checked every month, your personal photos/videos everything is checked.”

A third person commented: “So nobody can spy what the owner of the phone looks like in any way.”

The camera-less device is used for extra protection and security (Reddit)

And a fourth added: “Camera-less iPhones are third-party modifications and usually cost more than standard models with cameras, often ranging from $1,100+ depending on the base phone and the modifications.”

However, even the most heavily modified smartphones are often not used for highly classified communications.

This is because militaries still rely heavily on dedicated encrypted radios and specialized secure terminals for top secret communications, rather than ordinary-looking smartphones.

While smartphone devices are often made more secure for personnel, official communications are usually done through trusted standard commercial devices directly instead of adapted phones.

Still, the camera-less iPhone could be a cool addition to Apple’s smartphone range!