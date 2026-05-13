Apple's latest iOS update is finally here after a lengthy beta testing period, and it brings with it plenty of new features for you to enjoy — alongside one particularly controversial change that many aren't too happy about.

It's always an exciting time as an iPhone user when a new iOS update drops, as it gives Apple the opportunity to add new features and quality of life changes to make our lives easier when using the device.

Not every change is welcome, of course, but most provide some form of positive impact to your iPhone no matter how small they are, and you might even underestimate quite how useful they can be.

With iOS 26.5 now finally available to install, make sure you know exactly what's been added in the latest update.

All new features in iOS 26.5

As reported by MacRumors, iOS 26.5 is one of the more content-heavy mid-generation updates we've had in a long time, bringing with it a number of highly requested additions alongside the groundwork for one change that iPhone owners have begged Apple not to add.

Maps App

If you're ever in a new area or want to try something new in your home town or city then the Maps app's 'Suggested Places' feature will definitely come in handy, as it provides recommendations for restaurants, hotels, and attractions near your current location for you to visit.

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This can be game-changing if you find yourself somewhere for longer than expect and want something to fill your time, or need a quick change of plans for something to eat when traveling to a new place.

Apple Maps will now provide suggestions for places to visit when prompted, giving you everything you need to explore a new city (Getty Stock)

What Apple also snuck into this particular update, however, is the groundwork for ads within Maps as while they haven't officially launched with iOS 26.5, everything is seemingly there for Apple to pull the trigger when it wants.

You can only assume that it'll happen when iOS 27 launches then, as the blockbuster new features will – in Apple's eyes – masquerade what has proven to be an incredibly unpopular suggestion.

RCS Encryption

Another feature that iPhone users will definitely benefit from is the addition of end-to-end encryption for RCS chats, bringing them in line with the cybersecurity protections of iMessage.

While you might dread talking to someone with green bubbles, it's inevitable that you have to communicate with an Android user eventually and ensuring that your chats are protected is vitally important.

This setting is also enabled by default going forward so you don't need to do a single thing, dramatically improving the viability of RCS messaging on iPhone over other third-party services like WhatsApp.

New Wallpaper

Apple has also added a new Pride Luminance wallpaper for both iPhone and iPad, which is perfect as Pride Month is just around the corner — and there are even multiple different color options for you to play around with.

iPhone to Android Transfer

There is also an additional feature in the iPhone to Android transfer process, as you can now select a setting that moves all of your message attachments, giving you the option of selecting those sent in the last 30 days, the last year, or all.

Apple Books Awards

The Apple Books app now appears to mention the potential for awards, suggesting to some that certain titles will be given visible praise following year-end wrap-ups on the app.

New Keyboard Language

Apple has added keyboard support for the Inuktitut language, which is spoken across Canada's Arctic regions.

Third-Party Wearables

Thanks to new EU regulations, third-party wearable tech devices will now be able to benefit from some features that were previously exclusive to Apple's first-party gadgets, including proximity pairing for earphones, alongside iPhone notifications and Live Activities on smart watches.

Third-party wearables from companies like Fitbit will now get the same benefits as Apple devices when paired with an iPhone (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Security Fixes

It wouldn't be an iOS update without a collection of new security fixes, giving people everything they need to keep their iPhones protected against the growing number of hacking attempts and cybersecurity attacks.

Which devices can download iOS 26.5

Any devices that already have iOS 26 downloaded can install the latest update, which includes all Apple smartphones released after the iPhone 11 in 2019, providing nearly seven years of software support.

When is iOS 27 coming?

While there isn't a confirmed release date for iOS 27 just yet, yearly trends point heavily towards its likely launch being in September as that's when the newest generation of iPhone updates arrive each year.

Things might be slightly different this year as insiders have suggested that Apple is switching up its iPhone release schedule in lieu of hardware shortages, although with the release of the iPhone 18 Pro expected to still line up in September, there's a good chance that iOS 27 remains unaffected.