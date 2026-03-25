iPhone users beg 'please don't do this' as Apple announces plan to add 'ridiculous' new maps feature

Getting from point A to point B might soon get a little more complicated, as Apple is reportedly lining up plans for a controversial new feature within Maps, leaving countless fans enraged and desperate for nothing to change.

One of the biggest conveniences that has arrived alongside the mass adoption of smartphones is the ability to use maps at all times, resulting in you never truly feeling like you're lost no matter where you go.

It's something that most people take for granted these days, but its one of the most important tools that a phone can offer and something that countless iPhone owners rely on every day.

That's why even the smallest changes arrive with some skepticism, as you don't necessarily need to fix what isn't already broken, and the reveal of a new update has left many desperate for Apple to backtrack.

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As reported by the Independent, Apple announced on Tuesday (March 25) that it would be making a considerable change to its Maps application, allowing sponsored content to appear above organic search results for all users going forward.

Apple is introducing adverts into Maps, leaving many iPhone fans enraged (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's unclear exactly how this will look until it launches, but it effectively allows business to pay money for a premium spot in the app, meaning their restaurant, hotel, or attraction will be the first (or among the first) on a list.

Considering how many people use Maps for suggestions when out and about – especially in popular travel destinations – this could have a significant effect on where people head to and are recommended, above the traditional user-based ratings systems that valued organic interest.

It is being marketed by Apple as a means to increase the company's revenue streams and overall growth, although it's unclear quite how much the expect to gain from this minor yet consequential addition.

While it might prove to be a popular move for businesses looking to boost their outreach, it's certainly not been well received by Apple fans and iPhone users, with many demanding that the company backtracks on this change and blocks its release.

"Please don't do this," asked one commenter desperately on Reddit in response to the news, with another branding it 'utterly ridiculous', adding that "if you are paying £1,999 for a maxed out 17 Pro Max or the £12K Mac Studio, you shouldn't have to deal with adverts for built in apps. That's behavior I'd expect from Xiaomi, not Apple."









It even prompted one user to question their overall buying choices, writing: "What's the point in buying an iPhone if you no longer get the premium experience? If I'm stuck with ads in every app anyway, why shouldn't I get an Android?"

You could, of course, simply use another maps app that's available, with Google Maps definitely proving to be the most popular choice, but many who are familiar with Apple's in-built option might rather stick with what they know without the hassle of forced ads.